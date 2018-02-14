Handler Guillermo Fano with The Amazing Miss Andie, a three-and-a-half-year-old Newfoundland dog, in New York City after winning Best in Breed at the Westminster Dog Show 2018. (Cindy Savory Photo)

Ladysmith Newfie wins Best in Breed at Westminster Dog Show 2018

The Amazing Miss Andie made her debut at the New York City competition in 2017

A Newfoundland dog from Ladysmith is once again flying home from the illustrious Westminster Dog Show with a prize ribbon, and this time around it’s for Best in Breed.

The Amazing Miss Andie made her debut at the New York competition last year and was awarded Best of Opposite Sex.

On Tuesday, the now three-and-a-half, 125-lbs dog captured the coveted Best in Breed at the 142nd competition at Madison Square Garden.

RELATED: A Westminster wow: Bichon frise becomes America’s top dog

RELATED: Ladysmith dog Miss Andie ‘amazes’ at Westminster show in New York

RELATED: Canadian dogs, judges and handlers head to Westminster dog show seeking glory

Co-owners Doug and Cindy Savory are members of the Nanaimo Kennel Club and live in rural Ladysmith.

Speaking to the Chronicle after last year’s Westminster show, Cindy described Miss Andie as an “all around dog” that not only does shows, but also obedience, carting and even a dance routine as part of the Island Canine Entertainers.

“They don’t come like this very often so we feel very fortunate,” she said. “She is one very solid girl. She’s definitely an attention draw as well.”

The Newfie was bred, and is also still co-owned by Joan Casler of Cobble Hill.

Miss Andie’s father HeartsEase King of the Jungle also competed at Westminster in 2015.

An invitation to be part of the New York dog show requires a top five ranking in the U.S., or securing a spot through a lottery.

The Savorys have owned Newfoundlands since the late 1980s, but Miss Andie is their first female.

 

@lc_chronicle
editor@ladysmithchronicle.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Interior businesses took $31 million economic hit from wildfires: report
Next story
WestJet diverts flight in B.C. due to fire warning light

Just Posted

Lake Cowichan to host BC Summer Games opening ceremonies

There will be 3,700 participants coming to the region, 2,800 athletes.

VIDEO: Cowichan Lake joins march for missing, murdered aboriginal people

From as far as the Pacheedaht territory, they travelled to Duncan to walk to make concerns know

VIDEO: Sweetheart Dance packs the Lake Cowichan 50+ Centre

Seniors team up with Cowichan Women Against Violence for a Valentine’s Day fundraising dance

Editorial: Waste not, want not; redistributing food good for everyone

We waste more than $31 billion worth of food in Canada every year.

Hockey gods aren’t making it easy for Capitals

Cowichan club battles injuries as playoff hopes fade

The Marine Detective’s photos show stunning undersea world off Campbell River/Quadra Island

On Jackie Hildering, The Marine Detective’s Facebook page , there’s a poster… Continue reading

Toys, toothbrushes leach toxic metals onto beaches: SFU

Every piece of plastic that reserachers found in Burrard Inlet was contaminated

Volunteers sought to help B.C. residents file income taxes

Community Volunteer Income Tax Program celebrating 47 years of helping folks out

Active shooter reported at Florida high school: sheriff

Police say they are responded and victims are being reported

Everything you need to know about comfort animals on Canadian airlines

Air Canada only allows emotional support dogs, while Westjet takes accepts a much broader range

UPDATED: Hedley will no longer perform at JUNOs after sexual misconduct allegations

Hedley says sexual misconduct claims are ‘unsubstantiated’

Canucks sign GM Jim Benning to multi-year extension

In letter, president Trevor Linden says goal is to ‘build a young, fast, exciting Canucks team’

WestJet diverts flight in B.C. due to fire warning light

Plane landed without incident in Prince George.

Interior businesses took $31 million economic hit from wildfires: report

Many businesses unaware of, or not accessing, available aid programs

Most Read