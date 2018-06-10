Ladysmith gas station ransacked for thousands in property

Ladysmith RCMP are searching for two people involved in a theft at the Esso at Oyster Bay last Thursday. (File Photo).

Ladysmith RCMP are searching for two men who made off with thousands of dollars in merchandise from a local gas station late last week.

Police were called to the Esso at Oyster Bay on Thursday (May 31) after the alarm was activated around 4 a.m.

Cpl Bob Purslow told the Chronicle that two men were seen on security video covered head-to-toe, wearing dark hoodies, gloves and jackets.

The pair smashed through a window and stole several thousands of dollars in property, mostly cigarettes and other goods.

A possible lead in the case is that the grey, four-door newer model Mitsubishi used in crime has a NanaimoMitsubishi.ca sticker in the back window meaning the suspects could be from the area.

Purslow said the licence plate on the car was covered up.

If anyone has information regarding his identity please call Crime Stoppers or the Ladysmith detachment at 250-245-2215 quoting file number 2018-1992.