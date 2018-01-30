Kubica back in court facing extradition on Feb. 13

Kubica, from Shawnigan Lake, faces extradition to face murder charges in the U.S.

Shawnigan Lake’s Anthony Kubica will be back in court in Vancouver on Feb. 13. (File photo)

The extradition hearing for Shawnigan Lake’s Anthony Michael Kubica will continue in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Feb. 13.

Kubica, 61, is facing extradition to California to answer to charges of murder and kidnapping in an almost three decade-old cold-case file.

His extradition hearing began earlier this month, but was adjourned after just two days while B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Duncan considered whether to allow additional evidence.

A clerk at the BC Supreme Court said Feb. 13 is the next available court date to continue the hearing.

Kubica is wanted in connection to the murder and kidnapping of Palm Springs resident Marie Darling, a 78-year-old wealthy widow who disappeared from her home 27 years ago.

If the extradition request is granted, Kubica will be remanded into custody on Vancouver Island until he is transported to the United States.