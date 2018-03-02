Kehar Garry Sangha’s preliminary inquiry to continue in confinement case

Sangha charged with seven counts in relation to an incident in April, 2017

The date for the continuation for the preliminary inquiry into the case of Kehar Garry Sangha is scheduled to be set on March 6. (File photo)

Sangha, 53, has been charged with seven counts in relation to an incident in April, 2017, where a woman was alleged to have been held and beaten in a Cowichan Valley home over a three-day period.

The charges include aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and unlawful confinement or imprisonment.

The preliminary inquiry, which began last week at the Duncan Courthouse, was expected to wrap up on Feb. 23.

But Crown counsel Steve Richards said the defence has indicated that there is potential for new evidence to be entered into the case so more time is needed for the preliminary inquiry.

Sangha, who remains in custody, has elected to be tried by judge alone in B.C. Supreme Court and the preliminary inquiry is intended to allow the Crown the opportunity to provide evidence in the case to determine if there is enough evidence for it to go to a full trial.

Officers responded to a 911 call on April 11, 2017, finding a woman in need of medical assistance. Sangha was taken into custody the next day.

RCMP officers spent April 13 searching a property on Stamps Road, where the woman said she was held, for evidence.