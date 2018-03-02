The date for the continuation for the preliminary inquiry into the case of Kehar Garry Sangha is scheduled to be set on March 6. (File photo)

Kehar Garry Sangha’s preliminary inquiry to continue in confinement case

Sangha charged with seven counts in relation to an incident in April, 2017

The date for the continuation for the preliminary inquiry into the case of Kehar Garry Sangha is scheduled to be set on March 6.

Sangha, 53, has been charged with seven counts in relation to an incident in April, 2017, where a woman was alleged to have been held and beaten in a Cowichan Valley home over a three-day period.

The charges include aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and unlawful confinement or imprisonment.

RELATED STORY: ONE MAN ARRESTED AFTER WOMAN FOUND BEATEN

The preliminary inquiry, which began last week at the Duncan Courthouse, was expected to wrap up on Feb. 23.

But Crown counsel Steve Richards said the defence has indicated that there is potential for new evidence to be entered into the case so more time is needed for the preliminary inquiry.

Sangha, who remains in custody, has elected to be tried by judge alone in B.C. Supreme Court and the preliminary inquiry is intended to allow the Crown the opportunity to provide evidence in the case to determine if there is enough evidence for it to go to a full trial.

Officers responded to a 911 call on April 11, 2017, finding a woman in need of medical assistance. Sangha was taken into custody the next day.

RCMP officers spent April 13 searching a property on Stamps Road, where the woman said she was held, for evidence.

Previous story
Federal budget details slower than expected trickle of infrastructure money
Next story
New association possible for Duncan highway businesses

Just Posted

Brentwood and Shawnigan meet again in Island AA final

Brentwood College School and Shawnigan Lake School squared off once again in… Continue reading

New association possible for Duncan highway businesses

Community Futures Cowichan receives funding for study

Kehar Garry Sangha’s preliminary inquiry to continue in confinement case

Sangha charged with seven counts in relation to an incident in April, 2017

Editorial: Capitals hockey team important to Cowichan community

Things like community pride and economic spinoffs are often difficult to measure, but they’re real.

Andrea Rondeau column: The new world of cyberbullying

There’s a sense of anonymity online that makes people feel sheltered behind their screen.

VIDEO: B.C. RCMP seek man who kicked librarian

Physical altercation was caught on camera in a video uploaded to YouTube

Cowichan Coffee Time: Lot’s of generosity plus rising real estate and trucker Wi-Fi

• The Adoption and Permanency Fund of BC has granted the Lalum’utul’… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Leaders of Tomorrow; parenting series

Nominate a youth for a Leaders of Tomorrow Award.

Virus killing rabbits on mid Island

Three dead rabbits, found Tuesday in Nanaimo, had disease caused by calicivirus

BCHL Today: Heavy favourites in Interior playoffs and DeBrower commits to Sun Devils

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Harvey Weinstein ‘Casting Couch’ statue debuts pre-Oscars

A golden statue of a bathrobe-clad Harvey Weinstein appeared close to the site of Sunday’s Academy Awards.

All of Prince Rupert on backup power after avalanche causes outage

The coastal city will be on a backup generator until BC Hydro can make repairs

Hedley returns to the stage with no apologies

Hedley returns with no apologies, sexually-charged banter in first concert since hiatus announcement

Federal budget details slower than expected trickle of infrastructure money

New figures in this week’s federal budget suggest billions of dollars from the Liberal government’s vaunted infrastructure program now won’t be spent

Most Read