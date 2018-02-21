Kehar Garry Sangha back in court. (File photo)

Sangha alleged to have held and beaten a woman over a three-day period.

Kehar Garry Sangha has been back in the Duncan courthouse this week for a preliminary inquiry into his case.

The inquiry is expected to wrap up on Feb. 23.

Sangha has been charged with seven counts in relation to an incident in April, 2017, where a woman was alleged to have been held and beaten in a Cowichan Valley home over a three-day period.

RELATED STORY: ONE MAN ARRESTED AFTER WOMAN FOUND BADLY BEATEN, HANDCUFFED IN HERD ROAD AREA

The charges include aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and unlawful confinement or imprisonment.

Sangha has elected to be tried by judge alone in BC Supreme Court and the preliminary inquiry is intended to allow the Crown the opportunity to provide evidence in the case to determine if there is enough evidence for it to go to a full trial.

Officers responded to a 911 call on April 11, finding a woman in need of medical assistance.

Sangha was taken into custody the next day.

RCMP officers spent April 13, 2017, searching a property on Stamps Road, where the woman said she was held, for evidence.

