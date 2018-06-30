Kayaker mauled by grizzly bear in southeast B.C.

The man was transported to hospital where he is recovering from injuries to his legs and mid-body

A kayaker is recovering in hospital after being mauled by a grizzly bear southwest of Creston.

The man, in his 20s, was attacked by the bear Saturday morning near the shore of the Kootenay River, according to an update by Insp. Joe Caravetta with BC Conservation Officer Service.

The kayaker, who was camping along the river, was taken to a hospital in Creston before being transported to Kelowna General Hospital. Caravetta said the man suffered non-life threatening injuries to his head, arms and legs.

Conservation Officer Service has deployed its predator attack team.

“Four conservation officers are at the site, assessing the attack, securing the site and ensuring the safety of the public,” Caravetta said.

The investigation is ongoing.

