The Cowichan Valley School District’s board of education was sworn in on Nov. 6. (Submitted)

Just one fresh face for Cowichan Valley school board

Cathy Schmidt, who opted not to run again, has been replaced by Johanne Kemmler on the Cowichan Valley School District’s board of directors but aside from that, the names are all the same following the recent civic elections.

Trustees Elizabeth Croft, Rob Hutchins, Randy Doman, and Joe Thorne were all sworn in on Nov. 6 along with Candace Spilsbury, who has been reinstalled as the board chair, and Barb de Groot, who remains vice-chair.

SEE RELATED: Slate of six incumbents and one newbie take school board seats in Cowichan Valley

The board has seen many successes over the past four years, including an increase in enrollment from 7,408 students to 8,077, and five-year completion rates up to 84 per cent from 79.

The board’s budget is up to $100 million from $84 million and the school district is now the largest employer in the community, with more than 1,400 employees.

“There is still a lot of work to be done to support our education system and to support the success of every student in every classroom in every school. This board is capable of respectfully debating, problem-solving and finding the best solutions,” Spilsbury said.

Among the work left to be done is to continue to advocate for a new secondary school and to develop a plan to address the predicted increase in enrollment. The board also hopes to develop effective working relationships and partnerships with the area’s First Nations and to bolster early learning programs.

Board meetings are open to the public. The next meeting is Dec. 4. For those unable to attend, the meetings can be watched on the Cowichan Valley School District Board of Education’s District News page on their website or on their YouTube channel.

Previous story
Early data suggests no spike in pot-impaired driving after legalization: police
Next story
EU divorce deal in peril after two UK Cabinet ministers quit

Just Posted

Just one fresh face for Cowichan Valley school board

Cathy Schmidt, who opted not to run again, has been replaced by… Continue reading

Business notes: Sidewalk celebration deemed a success

Approximately 26 stores in the downtown core took part

Brentwood boys finish 13th at provincial XC meet

Keaton Heisterman 12th overall to lead Brentwood

UPDATED: Malahat point-to-point cameras receive strong support, public survey shows

The survey was conducted by the CRD safety commission this past February and March

Cowichan school district defends lack of notice to parents following elementary student arrest

Officials with School District 79 stand by their decision not to send out an alert.

People flocking to Cowichan Bay to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over the floating breakwater

Feds respond to sexual assault investigation at B.C. naval base

Report of Oct. 5 sexual assault on Vancouver Island base taken over by Canadian Forces National Investigation Service

EU divorce deal in peril after two UK Cabinet ministers quit

Negotiators from Britain and the European Union have struck a proposed divorce deal that will be presented to politicians on both sides for approval, officials in London and Brussels said Tuesday.

Northern California fire death toll at 56; 130 missing

Many of the missing are elderly and from Magalia, a forested town of about 11,000 to the north of Paradise.

Canfor to buy 70 per cent stake in Swedish Vida Group for $580 million

The privately held company has nine sawmills in southern Sweden with an annual production capacity of 1.1 billion board feet.

Saudi prosecutor seeks death penalty in Khashoggi’s killing

Saudi Arabia’s top prosecutor is recommending the death penalty for five suspects charged with ordering and carrying out the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

Mixing business and family: Trudeau turns to Singapore ancestors to widen trade

Trudeau’s ancestor, Esther Bernard, born Farquhar (1796-1838) was the daughter of Major-General William Farquhar (1774-1839), the first British Resident and Commandant of Singapore.

Baloney Meter: Will tougher penalties for gang members make Canada safer?

Since 2013, gang-related homicides in Canada’s largest cities have almost doubled

Early data suggests no spike in pot-impaired driving after legalization: police

Some departments said it’s too early to provide data, others said initial numbers suggest stoned driving isn’t on the rise

Most Read