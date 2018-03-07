Judge says enough evidence for extradition in case of Shawnigan Lake man

The case of Anthony Michael Kubica will continue in B.C. Court in Vancouver on March 9 as the court determines whether the Shawnigan Lake man should be extradited to the U.S. to answer to murder and kidnapping charges.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Duncan said on March 6 that there’s enough evidence to send Kubica to California to face trial in the murder of a woman there 28 years ago.

But defence lawyer Robert Mulligan, from the Mulligan Tam Pearson law firm in Victoria, who is defending Kubica, said he will argue in court on Friday that too much time has passed from the time of the allegations against Kubica to the judiciary process to allow for his extradition to face the charges in the U.S.

“Fortunately for Canadians, we have a significant judicial process designed to protect us all in extradition processes like this,” Mulligan said.

Mulligan said if the judge does ultimately decide that Kubica should be extradited, an appeal could then be made to the federal Minister of Justice.

“There’s also the possibility that that BC Court of Appeal could then review the decision of the minister as part of the appeal process, but I’m not predicting that it will reach that stage.”

Kubica is being held in custody while he awaits a decision on extradition.

Kubica, 61, is facing extradition to answer to charges of murder and kidnapping of Palm Springs resident Marie Darling, a 78-year-old wealthy widow who disappeared from her home 27 years ago.

