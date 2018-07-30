The search continued on Sunday night for a 30-year-old man, missing after he was involved in a jet ski collision on the South Thompson River in Valleyview. (Nathan Ritchie photo)

Jet ski driver missing after Kamloops crash

Police are still looking for a 30-year-old man

  • Jul. 30, 2018 9:54 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

The search continues in the waters of the South Thompson River in east Kamloops for the pilot of a jet ski after two of the watercraft collided Sunday afternoon.

Kamloops Mounties and Kamloops firefighters were called to the Thompson Drive boat launch in Valleyview at about 6:30 p.m. to help look for the missing jet ski driver, a 30-year-old man.

Staff Sgt. Mathias Van Laer said the driver of the other watercraft involved in the collision, along with witnesses to the accident, are being interviewed by police.

“Preliminary reports suggest that both operators were travelling towards each other on the river and both operators turned the same way in an attempt to avoid each other, causing them to collide, with one watercraft going over the other,” Van Laer said.

Members of Kamloops Search And Rescue were also called to help in the search,

Van Laer said more resources are expected to be deployed at first light on Monday morning.

In May, two jet skis collided in the same area on the river, with both drivers making it to shore.

