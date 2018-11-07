Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)

Jeff Sessions resigns as U.S. attorney general

President Donald Trump has appointed a temporary replacement

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has handed in his resignation.

In a late Wednesday morning tweet, U.S. President Donald Trump thank Sessions for his service and wished him well.

Matthew G. Whitaker, Session’s Chief of Staff, has been appointed as an interim replacement.

News of the embattled attorney general’s resignation did not come as a surprise, after Trump repeatedly harangued Sessions on Twitter over the Russia investigation and Hilary Clinton’s campaign.

More to come.

– with files from The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Car dealer will try for B.C. Liberal nomination in byelection on the Island
Next story
4 bears trapped in small B.C. town and killed

Just Posted

Island family invited to Remembrance Day ceremonies in Belgium

Three generations of Macintosh family served in military

Okanagan brother of Paralympian and friends on course for Victoria

Penticton’s Tyler Luscombe and his friends are running to raise money for his Paralympian brother

Kerry Park Islanders respond to shutout loss with big home victory

Isles beat Braves one day after loss to Storm

Midget Bulldogs bounce back to bump off Bears in Surrey

Cowichan overcomes 20-point halftime deficit to win

Awards handed out to Duncan’s best

Awards handed out at city council inaugeration

UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Party leader initially said Clement could stay, despite admission he’d sent sexually explicit photos

Lawsuits allege B.C. government social worker stole from foster children

The lawsuits allege Indigenous children were removed from a stable environment to an unstable living arrangement so that their benefits could be stolen from them.

BCHL unveils historical stats page on website

New listing features several Vernon players

Ottawa Citizen rejects Senators’ request to take down players’ Uber video

Senators players who were caught on tape joking about and criticizing their team’s defence in a video posted online are apologizing for their comments.

Trudeau apologizes for Canada’s 1939 refusal of ship of Jewish refugees

Trudeau isssued an official government apology today for what he will call the country’s moral failure when Canada closed its doors to Jewish refugees during the Holocaust.

Parole denied for drunk driver who killed three kids and their grandfather

A panel with the Parole Board of Canada says Marco Muzzo has not addressed his alcohol misuse.

4 bears trapped in small B.C. town and killed

“It’s not something that we want to do or look to do”

Car dealer will try for B.C. Liberal nomination in byelection on the Island

Tony Harris wants to become MLA in Nanaimo riding vacated by Leonard Krog

Vancouver expects $30 million in first year of empty homes tax

City says it’s collected $18 million so far from the tax that aims to ease the near-zero vacancy rate

Most Read