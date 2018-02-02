A little bit of rain never stops a true West Coast resident. (Photo by Lee-Ann Ruttan)

January was one of wettest months on record for Island

Tofino saw 250 mm over the course of 36 hours last weekend

A lot of rain fell on Vancouver Island in January. And more is on the way.

Victoria saw it’s 36th wettest January on record since 1899, according to Environment Canada.

Victoria received 117.6 millimetres of rain last month, 125 per cent higher than its average of 94.5.

Last year, Victoria only saw 51.7 mm in January.

It has been a wet year across the Island so far, with Nanaimo having its sixth wettest January on record since 1941, seeing 308 mm of rain fall, 164 per cent higher than its normal 187.9 mm, and Tofino having its eighth wettest January on record, seeing 730 mm of rain, which is 150 per cent higher than its average of 487 mm.

RELATED: More rain on the way, flooding likely

Armel Castellan, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said Tofino saw 250 mm over the course of 36 hours last weekend.

Castellan attributes the extreme amounts of rain to warm air blowing in from the tropics, and meeting with cold air coming from the north.

“When the colder, denser air mixes down and circulates with the warmer air blowing in from the tropics, it can create a lot of moister in the air and become baroclinic, and that’s when the storms start to follow,” said Castellan.

He said the B.C. south coast will often get hit with these mixtures of warm and cold winds because its mid-latitude location between the equator and the North Pole, and added that during the winter, the occurrence of rain storms happen more frequently due to the greater difference in air temperatures coming together.

Over the next week, Environment Canada predicts more rain for the Island, but Castellan said they cannot accurately predict what the full-month of February will be like.

Castellan said this year is expected to be a slightly cooler year than normal, although January was an average of 1.1 degree higher than usual due to the warm winds.

For up to date weather conditions and forecasts from Environment Canada, click here.

Previous story
Family of Cowichan Valley 10 year-old with heart failure seeks help
Next story
Victoria student groups on receiving end of a mystery

Just Posted

Guest Column: BC Greens to form Cowichan Valley riding association

I leave each of our encounters inspired and hopeful for a better British Columbia.

Sangha back in court Feb. 19 in confinement, beating case

Alleged to have kidnapped and beaten woman over three days last year

Family of Cowichan Valley 10 year-old with heart failure seeks help

Makayla Heavyrunner diagnosed with heart failure

Mounties seeking witnesses in Cowichan collision

A single vehicle crashed on the highway near Mays Road

Cowichan Piggies’ speed beats size in rugby tilt

“They were massive,” Wright said. “I don’t know what’s in the water over there on the Mainland.”

UPDATED: Some roads re-opened after flooding, closures in Cowichan

Situation to be monitored through the day

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Justice, cops and water

Learn about restorative justice Warmland Restorative Justice Society is a non-profit society… Continue reading

West Kootenay doctor brings innovative approach to emergency response

He remains on call and leaves the comforts of his home for some of the harshest realities of life.

Todd Stone campaign forfeits 1,349 B.C. Liberal memberships

Most with ‘first language not English,’ email addresses not accepted

Altercation with referee, 15, causes concern for bullying in B.C. minor hockey

Greater Trail Minor hockey referee denounces post-game confrontation with parent

January was one of wettest months on record for Island

Tofino saw 250 mm over the course of 36 hours last weekend

Victoria student groups on receiving end of a mystery

Student societies sent unsolicited packages containing everything from electronics to sex toys

Canucks set to wear red Chinese New Year jerseys

Warmup jerseys to mark Chinese year of the dog at Feb. 17 game vs. Boston

Most Read