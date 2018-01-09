Jamie Bacon is shown during his April 2009 arrest in Abbotsford in relation to the Surrey Six murders. (File)

UPDATED: Mother of Surrey Six victim buoyed by decision to deny Jamie Bacon bail

Former Red Scorpion leader charged with counselling to commit murder

A B.C. Supreme Court judge denied bail Tuesday morning to gangster Jamie Bacon as he awaits trial on a charge of counselling to commit murder.

Bacon is alleged to have been involved in a plot to kill Person X – whose name is protected by a publication ban in the Surrey Six trial – sometime between Nov. 30, 2008 and Jan. 2, 2009.

The contents of the hearing and the judge’s reasons for her decision were covered by a publication ban.

Person X, a fellow Red Scorpion gang member, survived a targeted shooting in December 2008 and is now serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to killing three of the people in the Surrey Six murders on Oct. 19, 2007.

Bacon was living in Abbotsford at the time of the alleged against Person X.

Separate charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the massacre itself were stayed against Bacon last month after several court delays, though the reasons for that ruling are sealed. Crown is appealing.

twitter.com

The mother of Surrey Six victim Christopher Mohan was in court to hear Tuesday’s decision.

“This will stop further innocent people from being killed,” Eileen Mohan said. “We’ve had enough bloodshed.”

“The day I buried my son, I made a promise to Christopher that I would touch everybody’s life legally that has touched his life illegally,” she said.

www.twitter.com

Previous story
Flu cases spike across Canada, signaling peak of epidemic: experts
Next story
First known Canadian cases of canine influenza found in two Ontario dogs

Just Posted

Casting Call: Shawnigan Players hold auditions for two plays

A Morris Panych play or some Shakespeare? Are you ready to take your part? Go for it!

Calls renewed for tree protection bylaw in North Cowichan

Petition circulating in municipality

Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association video has gone viral

Video has received more than 500,000 hits worldwide in just a few days

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer to visit Valley

Visit a kick off to Canadian tour

Peninsula councillors undecided on re-election as mayors declare early

Updated Jan. 9, 2018 with comments from Mayor Alice Finall. With the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Kerry Park Minor Hockey are ready to chip Christmas trees at Cowichan Bay

The weather outside was frightful but volunteering with friends was still delightful.

Cowichan Coffee Time: Hampers, gingerbread, police and firefighters

• On the evening of Dec. 19 the Duncan Eagles donated a… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: tree chipping to information sessions

Not sure what to do with your Christmas tree? Chip it Kerry… Continue reading

First known Canadian cases of canine influenza found in two Ontario dogs

The dogs were brought to Canada from South Korea through the United States

Oprah in 2020? Friends send mixed messages on her future

Gayle King: ‘She loves this country … but I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time’

Flu cases spike across Canada, signaling peak of epidemic: experts

The dominant influenza A strain is H3N2, which tends to infect seniors in greater numbers

UPDATED: Mother of Surrey Six victim buoyed by decision to deny Jamie Bacon bail

Former Red Scorpion leader charged with counselling to commit murder

Comox Valley’s Awesome All Winter and WinterFest Returns

More than 30 concerts, performances and live sites to heat up 2018 winter

Ethics watchdog clears finance minister on timing of 2015 stock sale

The federal ethics commissioner has cleared Finance Minister Bill Morneau of insinuations that he benefited from insider information

Most Read