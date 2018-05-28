Scotch broom is invasive and will choke out native plant species, increase the risk for wildfires and cause those with allergies to suffer. (Black Press file)

It’s pretty, but broom has got to go

Readers agree invasive plant has no place on Vancouver Island

Love it or hate it — wait what? Who loves it? Turns out some do. But very few.

Scotch Broom is an invasive plant whose bright yellow flowers blanket many areas around Vancouver Island. While it can be argued that it’s pretty, and some do make that argument, readers have let us know it’s generally abhorred.

“I like the vivid yellow broom blossoms that are now appearing and that cloak a lot of the Malahat highway area. However, it IS an invasive plant so should be controlled,” wrote John Newcomb on the Citizen’s Facebook page.

The Municipality of North Cowichan recently received a grant of $22,500 over three years to help manage the spread of invasive plants in the region, though that won’t help the rash of broom on the Malahat.

RELATED: North Cowichan receives grant to help deal with invasive plants

Readers told us the broom has got to go — and for multiple reasons.

“Have you ever seen how fast it burns! Fire hazard fuel for fires,” wrote Linda Gray.

“It is taking out natural habitat growth for species that need it, it needs to be completely eradicated across the island,” added Marie Blue.

“Yeah!” wrote Danielle Vaugeois. “Get rid of it so local plants can thrive!”

Lori Frankson agreed. “Remove it! Awful plant especially for allergy sufferers,” she wrote.

Lorna Stewart had another, more humorous take.

“Well, it was brought here from Scotland, and it will never leave! Being Scottish, I love to see it here,” she wrote.

“From Scottish settler who was lonesome for home,” explained John Wm Charlie.

“One of my crazy relatives no doubt,” replied Maureen Deptuck.

According to the BC Forest Practices Branch, Captain Walter Colquhoun Grant brought seed to Vancouver Island in the 1850s.

“For years broom was regarded as a beneficial plant. During pioneering times, the seeds of broom were roasted and used as coffee substitute, while new shoots were used as a replacement for hops in beer production,” said a provincial information page on broom. “However, it is now known that the leaves, buds and pods of broom contain toxic chemicals or substances that can affect the nervous system and the heart.”

The page notes broom is difficult to eradicate, but cutting the plant stem close to the ground often kills the plants if they are old or under maximum drought stress.

Crushing the plants and burning them also tends to get the job done. Grazing goats also work, “although grazing may have to be repeated to treat sprouts from cut stems and banked seeds,” said the information page.

(Wikipedia also notes he is credited with bringing the sport of cricket to the Island around the same time. You win some, you lose some.)

For more information about broom removal, or to help, visit http://www.broombusters.org/north-cowichan/

Previous story
Suspect nearly severs own arm in Island gas station robbery attempt
Next story
Half-brother pleads guilty in B.C. teen’s murder

Just Posted

Cord in water almost leads to double drowning

The two received a shock from the cord touching the water, and they panicked

It’s pretty, but broom has got to go

Readers agree invasive plant has no place on Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Trooper, Deep Sea Gypsies, Pete Werner, and Eagle Eyes headline Lake Days Shakedown

Second of the new festival series at Laketown Ranch takes place of traditional Lake Days Dance

Democratic procedures “not the best”, North Cowichan council told

Newly formed Cowichan Communities Coalition wants more public input

Drivesmart column: Thoughts on ICBC Rate Fairness Report

92 per cent of respondents also feel that the cost of collisions should follow the driver

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

Coming up in Cowichan: Government, cannabis and food on the agenda

Local Government Awareness Week, May 20-26

B.C. proclaims Rick Hansen Day to promote disability access

Premier John Horgan announces $10 million grant to Hansen Foundation

B.C. flood risk continues to diminish

But wildfire season already heating up in Southern Interior

After Hammy, another deer netted on the North Coast

A large buck was seen wearing green fish net headgear in Prince Rupert, B.C. on May 28

Foreign affairs minister heads to Washington as NAFTA hangs in balance

Canada’s latest reprieve from potentially crippling U.S. tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum expires June 1

Hackers say they have client data from BMO and CIBC

The banks say they are conducting a thorough investigation

Supreme court upholds B.C.’s drunk driving laws

Constitutional challenge on 90-day prohibitions dismissed

UPDATED: Elizabeth May pleads guilty, fined $1,500 in pipeline protests

Federal Green Party Leader was one of more than 150 people facing criminal charges

Most Read