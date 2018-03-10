Island Replay: The best video stories from Vancouver Island

Take a look back at some of the best videos from the past week ending March 9, 2018.

SOOKE: Becoming the “Killer”

Sooke News Mirror reporter Dawn Gibson took on the Sooke Boxing Challenge and showed off impressive pugilistic improvements after just 13 weeks, earning her a new moniker of the “Killer.” FOR THE FULL STORY

NANAIMO: Hoarder’s “uninhabitable” house goes up in smoke

The House of a hoarder with approximately 100 truckloads worth of material, went up in flames and the cause of the blaze is reported by the Nanaimo News Bulletin as “suspicious and undetermined.” FOR THE FULL STORY

VICTORIA: On the lookout for “dangerous” distracted drivers

Victoria and Saanich police are on the prowl and recall some of the worst cases they have seen calling some drivers utterly “irresponsible.” FOR THE FULL STORY

VICTORIA: An emotional International Women’s Day

Tears were shed after premier John Horgan announced a new pilot program supporting tradeswomen on B.C. worksites on International Women’s Day. FOR THE FULL STORY

SAANICH: Commuter looking for a Caboost?

A young Saanich inventor has created a trailer-mounted electric motor providing a boost to cyclists and commuters for 6-7 times cheaper than the cost of an electric bike. FOR THE FULL STORY

For more great stories follow your favourite black press publications online and on Facebook.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Submit your great videos to Arnold Lim at arnold.lim@blackpress.ca

Twitter: @ArnoldLimPhoto

Previous story
Series of small earthquakes no cause for concern, says expert
Next story
B.C. actor Michael Coleman denies allegations of sexual harassment

Just Posted

T.W. Paterson column: The infamous Robert Melrose diary

“Andrew Hume 3/4 drunk, James Whyte and James Liddle, 1/2 drunk”

VIDEO: Diggers Club move their annual collectibles show to Island Savings Centre in Duncan

A move from Chemainus Elementary School helps reach a new audience of collectors.

Three-game streak carries U15 Cowichan Crushers to provincials

Cowichan gets past Juan de Fuca and Powell River to earn place at B.C. tournament

Teamwork takes U14 Cowichan Crushers to provincials

Cowichan beats Powell River to win Island berth

Cowichan Aquatic Centre to undergo major refit

Funding coming from almost $2.4 million in federal gas taxes

Women’s rights focus of One Billion Rising event in Duncan

Annual event raises awareness of violence against women

Coming up in Cowichan: Big book sale

In the fall, club members collected over 1,000 books

14-year-old boy dead in suspected drowning in hot tub near Golden

The boy, from Toronto, was taken to hospital but later died

B.C. actor Michael Coleman denies allegations of sexual harassment

Coleman co-founded a Vancouver acting school, is known for role as Happy in Once Upon a Time

Team Canada vows to ‘give it all we’ve got’ in world curling finals

Langley-based curlers are back at the world junior championships for a second year, vying for gold.

B.C. championship Saturday schedule all set

Four games left to crown senior boys basketball champions at Langley Events Centre

Canucks score early, but Wild rally for 5-2 victory

Eric Staal scores the winner as Minnesota wins in Vancouver

Trans Mountain granted injunction against blockades in B.C.

The company wants to restrict protesters from coming within 50 metres of the facilities

Series of small earthquakes no cause for concern, says expert

Earthquakes still a reminder for residents to be prepared

Most Read