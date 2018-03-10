Island Replay: The best video stories from Vancouver Island

Take a look back at some of the best videos from the past week ending March 9, 2018.

SOOKE: Becoming the “Killer”

Sooke News Mirror reporter Dawn Gibson took on the Sooke Boxing Challenge and showed off impressive pugilistic improvements after just 13 weeks, earning her a new moniker of the “Killer.” FOR THE FULL STORY

NANAIMO: Hoarder’s “uninhabitable” house goes up in smoke

The House of a hoarder with approximately 100 truckloads worth of material, went up in flames and the cause of the blaze is reported by the Nanaimo News Bulletin as “suspicious and undetermined.” FOR THE FULL STORY

VICTORIA: On the lookout for “dangerous” distracted drivers

Victoria and Saanich police are on the prowl and recall some of the worst cases they have seen calling some drivers utterly “irresponsible.” FOR THE FULL STORY

VICTORIA: An emotional International Women’s Day

Tears were shed after premier John Horgan announced a new pilot program supporting tradeswomen on B.C. worksites on International Women’s Day. FOR THE FULL STORY

SAANICH: Commuter looking for a Caboost?

A young Saanich inventor has created a trailer-mounted electric motor providing a boost to cyclists and commuters for 6-7 times cheaper than the cost of an electric bike. FOR THE FULL STORY

For more great stories follow your favourite black press publications online and on Facebook.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Submit your great videos to Arnold Lim at arnold.lim@blackpress.ca

Twitter: @ArnoldLimPhoto