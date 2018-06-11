Island man named as victim in Malahat crash

Victoria man David Tilley has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash on the Malahat on Saturday. (June Maffin photo)

The victim of a fatal car crash on the Malahat on Saturday has been identified as a Victoria man.

David James Tilley, 46, was killed in a two-vehicle collision near Aspen Road around 1 p.m. A female passenger, who has been identified as Tilley’s wife, Justine, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The female driver of the other vehicle, who has not been identified, was also transported to hospital.

Tilley’s minivan was southbound on the highway when it was involved in a head-on collision with a northbound vehicle. The driver of the northbound vehicle may have been under the influence of alcohol.

“Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this fatal collision and police investigators are gathering evidence as to the level of impairment of the female driver and any driving evidence observed by witnesses,” said Cpl. Chris Dovell.

West Shore RCMP attended the collsion along with Malahat Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service. The highway was closed in both directions for nearly an hour, but reopened to single-lane traffic for most of the afternoon.

Several drivers stopped at the accident scene to perform CPR on Tilley.

Tilley’s LinkedIn profile states that he was a comptroller at Telus. His father, Bruce Tilley, was a city councillor in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, for two decades until he retired in 2017.