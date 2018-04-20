Island Health warns of overdose spike

A spike in overdoses in the Cowichan Valley has Island Health officials reminding drug users about safer use strategies.

The health authority issued a notice on April 19 advising an increase in overdoses in the region “from inhaling (smoking) substances in the past 48 hours.”

The notice suggests users “do a tester; try a little before your regular hit,” carry Naloxone, and to “Fix with a friend” and stagger use so somebody can be able to respond if required.

Better still, visit the overdose prevention site at 221 Trunk Road.

More information to come as it becomes available.


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Accused in B.C. school stabbing found unfit to stand trial
Next story
Duncan memorial being held for RCMP veteran who died snowmobiling

Just Posted

North Cowichan gives nod to Kingsview development

10-year phased-development plan approved

Island Health warns of overdose spike

A spike in overdoses in the Cowichan Valley has Island Health officials… Continue reading

Shawnigan Lake residents take to the streets over soil

The “Rally for Removal” event called on government to remove contaimnated soil

WHL teams with local ties stay alive in playoffs

Swift Current and Tri-City on to conference finals

Duncan memorial being held for RCMP veteran who died snowmobiling

Holmes was snowmobiling with a fellow officer and friend when the incident occurred.

Could facial scans and fingerprints make you unhackable?

New biometrics capabilities could be a game-changer for those trying to get on your accounts

Coming up in Cowichan: Earth Day Weekend, plant sale

Every Wednesday morning a group of 18 volunteer gardeners arrives at Cairnsmore Place

Unions set for national strike against CP Rail

Locomotive engineers, conductors and signals specialists seeking new collective agreements.

B.C. woman known to hitchhike around province missing

Aislynn Hanson, 18, last seen April 13; known to travel throughout B.C. by hitchhiking

B.C. court relies on Facebook to track down missing defendant

A court in Princeton, B.C. relied on Facebook to track down a B.C. missing his court date

Cops corral pig on the loose

Police “put the grab” on pig before it can cross the highway on Vancouver Island

Accused in B.C. school stabbing found unfit to stand trial

Decision will put hold on upcoming trial for Gabriel Klein

Producer, DJ Avicii found dead at 28

Swedish-born artist Tim Bergling, was found in Muscat, Oman

Updated: Cars lined up around the block as gas hits 109.9 in B.C. city

The gas wars continue in Vernon, B.C. with prices as low as $109.9 in North Okanagan

Most Read