Have you thought about what legalization of cannabis will do in your workplace? (file photo)

Is your workplace ready for cannabis legalization?

State of the Island Economic Summit to address legalization of recreational cannabis

With the legalization of recreational cannabis set to happen this fall in Canada, many companies are worried about the repercussions for a workplace environment.

In recent years, laws around the use of marijuana for medical purposes have evolved, initiating the legalization of recreational marijuana. This change is anticipated to bring on multiple challenges for employers.

The 2018 State of the Island Economic Summit will be addressing this topic through an interactive panel, bringing in industry experts to discuss not only the implications of the legalization of marijuana, but the social and medical issues surrounding marijuana and the workplace.

The expert panel will feature Matthew Larsen, lawyer at Fasken, Dr. Paul Farnan occupational-addiction medicine physician, and James Gould, managing partner at HHBG Lawyers. Highly engaging and interactive, the panel will address topics such as changes to marijuana regulations, employer obligations, including with respect to addiction, the creation of workplace policies regarding cannabis use, and the law regarding drug testing in the workplace.

The event promises to leave the audience with a better knowledge of the current state of the law governing marijuana and the workplace, the employer’s duty to accommodate addiction and the employer’s right to implement a drug testing program.

The 2018 State of the Island Economic Summit will be taking place at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre in Nanaimo, British Columbia Oct. 24-25. The Summit is an annual gathering of business, community, and government leaders sharing ideas, asking questions, networking, learning about new initiatives, and exploring opportunities. It is a forum for businesses and stakeholders on Vancouver Island to learn about and understand the state of the Island economy.

Registration for the event is now open and tickets are available at www.viea.ca.

Previous story
You’ve got male: Calgary police nab naked man driving Canada Post truck
Next story
RCMP seize fentanyl, weapons in Chemainus, Crofton drug raids

Just Posted

Is your workplace ready for cannabis legalization?

State of the Island Economic Summit to address legalization of recreational cannabis

VIDEO: Body found in Duncan near railway tracks near Black Bridge

A body was discovered in a tent in Duncan Thursday morning

Caps’ captain commits to college

MacTavish moves on, but team adds a new Guy

RCMP seize fentanyl, weapons in Chemainus, Crofton drug raids

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have seized several pounds of drugs,

June a busy month for B.C. Hockey League

BCHL draftees include a one-time Capital

VIDEO: Cute bear cubs playing in pool

Orphaned brother and sister cared for at Critter Care facility

Cowichan Coffee Time: QMS winners to golfing fundraisers

• For the fourth year in a row a Queen Margaret’s School… Continue reading

You’ve got male: Calgary police nab naked man driving Canada Post truck

The report said the driver was throwing clothes out of the window

Vancouver Island father and son reported missing while camping

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik have been camping on Vancouver Island

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

B.C. woman trapped under 700 pound safe overnight

Woman taken to hospital after being extricated from under safe

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

White raven attracts attention on Vancouver Island

Rare bird seen near family farm in Coombs

Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

Stock Show this weekend in Armstrong

Most Read