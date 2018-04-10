Information meeting to be held for new Duncan care facility

“The Hamlets at Duncan” planned for corner of Beverly Street and York Road.

If given the green light, The Hamlets at Duncan will include 88 resident-complex-care beds and a 55-unit assisted living home. (File graphic)

A public information meeting for a new residential care facility that is planned for Duncan will be held on April 19.

Island Health and H&H Total Care Services Inc. have partnered to build the facility, which is planned to be located on a 3.5-hectare site on the corner of Beverly Street and York Road.

In its initial phase, he facility, called The Hamlets at Duncan, will include 88 resident complex care beds and a 55-unit assisted living home.

Island Health will fund the majority of the complex care residential beds.

A cluster of other buildings with retail, commercial, hotel, and residential uses are also proposed to complete the site.

These uses fall in line with those described for the neighbourhood in North Cowichan’s “University Village Local Area Plan”.

In 2015, use of the site was significantly compromised when authorities needed to construct a dike across the middle of the property.

Regulatory approvals, land ownership transfers, and revisions to municipal policies were required prior to any other uses being considered.

Rob Winter, owner of the site, said a final step in the process requires rezoning the site from its current commercial-recreation zoning to one that will permit the care complex and related uses.

He said that during the past few months, design work and studies requested by North Cowichan have been completed to accompany a rezoning application.

Prior to proceeding to council, however, the property owners and developer are hosting the public information meeting on April 19 at the Island Savings Centre starting at 5 p.m.

The meeting is intended to provide the community with an opportunity to review plans and comment.

“This project is an exciting opportunity to build something that is needed in the community now,” said Winter.

“The location is ideal for services needed in a growing community. We are delighted to be working with H&H Total Care Services and Island Health in bringing the first phase of the project to the Valley.”