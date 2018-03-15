Independent panel to review fracking impact in B.C.

Panel will study effects on earthquakes and water quality

A three-member independent panel will review the impact of hydraulic fracking in B.C., the province announced Thursday.

The panel will be made up of SFU hydrology professor Diana M. Allen, UBC rock mechanics and rock engineering professor Erik Eberhardt, and geological engineer Amanda Bustin.

The trio will look at any connections between fracking and earthquakes, how the process affects water quality and supply, and if it produces excess methane.

They will consult with academics, industry associations, northeast B.C. communities, Treaty 8 First Nations and environmental groups.

“We know British Columbians have questions about hydraulic fracturing,” said Energy Minister Michelle Mungall. “It’s our job to make sure that natural gas operations continue to meet world-class standards and best practices for environmental protection.”

Results of the review are expected by the end of the year.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. school closes after six year old First Nation boy dies in Port Alberni home
Next story
World’s fastest log car made in B.C. sells for $350,000 US

Just Posted

Cowichan Valley Memorial hockey tournament honours seven families united by tragedy

Fifteen Midget C teams anxious to play in an event that’s second to none for emotion and excitement

Finalists announced for this year’s Black Tie Awards

Winners announced on April 7

Duncan needle pick-up team facing abuse

Team members spat on and kicked at

Catalyst Paper disappointed with anti-dumping duty

Americans place 22.16 per cent anti-dumping duty deposit on some exports

Six cases of vandalism in one night have RCMP asking for witnesses

Six cases reported on March 10-11

VIDEO: 69th Cowichan Music Festival’s Sunday Highlights Concert stuns crowd with quality

A variety of superb performances showcases the talent of the Cowichan Valley’s young performers

BCHL Today: Kings try to ground Grizzlies and Galajda targets Hobey Baker Award

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

$100,000 kicks off new wildfire recovery campaign

Campaign looks to “ReLeaf” fire affected areas

Firefighters, nurses top list of most respected professions in Canada: poll

From emergency respondents to architects, Canadians have varying levels of positivity towards jobs

RCMP, teachers take action after spike in bullying at B.C. high school

RCMP and school safety experts have been called into Princeton Secondary School

Independent panel to review fracking impact in B.C.

Panel will study effects on earthquakes and water quality

Orca Airways grounded due to safety issues

Transport Canada has suspended the airline’s Air Operator Certificate

Man who promised millions to B.C. hockey team fined for unrelated fraud

Man charged with theft, using fradulent cheques, sentenced in Cranbrook after guilty plea

Needles killer frightened many in our town: B.C. author

Roy Bugera disrupted life in a quiet Vancouver Island village before moving to Arrow Lakes

Most Read