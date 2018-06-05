IHIT investigating ‘two victims of homicide’ in South Surrey

‘There appeared to be a body underneath a tarp at side of road’

The scene of a reportedly deadly Surrey shooting in Campbell Heights Monday night, and a vehicle fire shortly after in the north east area of the city. (Photos: Curtis Kreklau)

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has confirmed two people are dead, following a late-night incident in Campbell Heights.

A tweet just after 8 a.m. Tuesday describes ‘two victims of homicide.’

Surrey RCMP and BC Ambulance were on the scene, near 188 Street and 40 Avenue, just before 11 p.m. Monday night.

RCMP closed 40 Avenue between 184 and 192 Streets.

“There was what appeared to be a body underneath a tarp at the side of the road with a number of pylons around it,” a freelancer said.

Around the same time, Surrey Fire responded to a location in the northeastern area of Surrey for a vehicle fire.

“They located a fully involved vehicle in a remote area,” the freelancer told the Now-Leader. “RCMP cordoned off the scene awaiting investigators.”

If confirmed, this would be Surrey’s 22nd shooting so far this year. There were 88 shootings in 2015, 61 in 2016 and 59 in 2017.

More to come.

