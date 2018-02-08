There’s a lot of snow at Rogers Pass on Hwy. 1. (Twitter/LaoneHuman)

Hwy. 1 to be closed overnight between Golden and Alberta border

High avalanche danger forces closures along Trans-Canada Highway

A high avalanche danger has shut down the Trans-Canada Highway near the B.C./Alberta border.

The closures came into effect following a winter storm that blew through the region.

DriveBC is reporting that Hwy. 1 will remain closed between Golden and the Alberta border until at least noon Friday. An update is expected Friday morning.

Hwy. 1 is also closed between Revelstoke and Golden as crews clear the road of avalanche deposits in Glacier National Park. That section of the highway is expected to open between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

For current weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. funds more overdose prevention in Indigenous communities
Next story
Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Just Posted

Cowichan Regional Distric, CUPE ratify agreement

Contract runs until end of 2020

Red dresses go up in Duncan as ‘art turned protest’

Cowichan Tribes is hosting their 1st Annual Walk for Missing and Murdered Men, Women and Children.

Chance encounter changes two lives in Chemainus Theatre’s ‘Once’

Is it the magic, is it the music? A guy and a girl just know it happened once.

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Column: Women we recognize, revere and remember on the 121st anniversary

Feb. 19 marks the 121st anniversary of the founding of the first Women’s Institute in the world.

VIDEO: A little of this and a little of that from around Cowichan Lake

The Cowichan Lake District Seniors Association presents a Sweethearts Dance at the… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Cowichan Coffee Time: Starting out and wrapping up

France Kelsey School has announced the recipient of the 2016/17 Governor General’s Academic Medal

Coming up in Cowichan: Family Day activities coming to Cowichan

The Vancouver Island Young Agrarians are holding a land linking session on Feb. 10.

B.C. Supreme Court chief justice calls on feds to appoint more judges

Christopher Hinkson points to 10 vacancies in the court, while Ottawa puts figure at nine

B.C. MP’s bill on wood infrastructure branches into committee

Cannings’ bill to push wood infrastructure got oak-ay from Commons, headed fir committee study

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

Hwy. 1 to be closed overnight between Golden and Alberta border

High avalanche danger forces closures along Trans-Canada Highway

Most Read