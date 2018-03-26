Hundreds turn out for animal cruelty rally in Duncan

Cowichan Valley residents, concerned about cruelty to animals, rallied in their hundreds in Duncan Sunday, March 25.

It was standing room only in the main hall of the Duncan Lodge as Cowichan Cares: United for a Paws held a special meeting to address a problem that has gained significant publicity recently after a series of animal cruetly incidents.

A full slate of speakers was organized by the group.

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor led off.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

MP Alistair MacGregor tells the crowd that Teddy’s story can be a catalyst for change. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Cowichan Tribes Chief William Seymour says his council is looking at the band’s bylaws and will allow SPCA to come on reserve land. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

SPCA’s Erika Paul gives the audience good news: Esquimalt won’t allow a dog to be tethered for more than 30 minutes. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Some rescue dogs, brought by the Victoria Humane Society, help welcome the attendees to the meeting at the Duncan Lodge. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Jon Lefebure representing North Cowichan and the CVRD, like many of the others, talks about his own pet and how important animals are in our lives. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Duncan Mayor Phil Kent, who owns one of the pets on the Cowichan Cares poster, talks to the big crowd about the difficulties of enforcing bylaws and how everyone needs to be personally watchful. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

MLA Doug Routley shares that he was cycling on the Trans Canada Trail with his pet husky dog before urging the crowd to seize this moment. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Dog scarves and t-shirts for their owners sell quickly at a booth outside the Duncan Lodge. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)