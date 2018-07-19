Volunteers joined search and rescue crews to search for three missing Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation fishermen whose vessel sank near Tofino on June 15. (Photo - Andrew Bailey)

Human remains discovered near Tofino

The remains were discovered near the area that a vessel carrying five men sank on June 15.

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating human remains discovered near Echachist Island on Wednesday.

“I can confirm that we’re in the early stages of an investigation involving unidentified human remains found yesterday,” Coroners Service communications manager Andy Watson told the Westerly News on Thursday afternoon. “The remains were discovered in the water. We are currently doing the work to determine the identity of the deceased.”

Echachist Island is near the area that a vessel carrying five men sank on June 15. Two of the men reached shore safely, but three others remain unaccounted for. A GoFundMe Page for the families of the three missing men was launched on June 20 and had raised $38,428 of its $90,000 goal on July 19.

Watson said it is too early to determine whether the discovered remains are related to the June 15 sinking.

“At this stage, it’s too early for us to say whether or not they’re related,” Watson said. “We’re in the very early stages of our investigation and we’re working hard to identify the identity right now.”

He declined to give a timeline for the remains to be identified.

“We never like to speculate on timeline, because so many factors can come into play,” he said.

Previous story
Duncan’s Sunridge care home celebrates 10th anniversary
Next story
B.C. to add hundreds of taxis, delays Uber, Lyft-style service again

Just Posted

Cowichan Valley welcomes the province for BC Summer Games

More than 2,000 athletes will compete in 18 sports from Friday to Sunday

Duncan’s Sunridge care home celebrates 10th anniversary

Long-time residents and staff celebrated

Families enjoy the Honeymoon Bay Day parade July 14

With fire trucks, floats, and sunny weather, there was a lot to like

Tires slashed in Duncan overnight

Mounties are asking for help after a slew of slashings in Duncan

Canadian Tire delivers toys to ease kids’ street play pain in Chemainus

It’s like Christmas for 11 kids who are supposed to be confined to their yards by strata bylaw

VIDEO: Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Justin Trudeau shuffles his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.

Human remains discovered near Tofino

The remains were discovered near the area that a vessel carrying five men sank on June 15.

B.C. hockey coach, nurse was killed in case of mistaken identity, police say

In Surrey, Paul Bennett’s wife makes a tearful plea for help in finding her husband’s killer

Lower Mainland blueberry farms expect solid season

Blueberry Council of B.C. says season will be better than last year

B.C. to add hundreds of taxis, delays Uber, Lyft-style service again

Ride hailing companies have to wait until fall of 2019 to apply for licences

Plenty of heroes in Thai cave rescue, says B.C. diver

Erik Brown reflects on team effort that brought 12 boys and their coach to safety

Funding available to replace infected B.C. hazelnut trees

B.C. Hazelnut Growers to recieve $300,000 over three years to battle eastern filbert blight

Woman charged after eight dogs seized from hotel room

Sixteen dogs recently seized from Adams and her daughter in Quesnel

Owner of B.C. fruit stand recounts ‘flames popping up everywhere’ from wildfire

The Mount Eneas wildfire is burning at about 200 hectares south of Peachland

Most Read