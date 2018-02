Three fire departments respond to blaze

Lights from a fire truck illuminate a house on Chemainus Road Saturday evening as fire crews battle to extinguish flames. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Three fire departments attended a house fire on Chemainus Road on Saturday evening.

The local Chemainus and Crofton halls were called to the blaze just north of the Bald Eagle Riverside Campground, and the South End’s aerial truck was also summoned.

The alarm was sounded shortly after 6 p.m.

Much of the fire appeared to be located in the house’s roof.

More information as it becomes available.