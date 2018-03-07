A firefighter from East Wellington Fire Department hauls hose as crews attack a structure fire on Webster Road in the early-morning hours Wednesday. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

House burns down in the middle of the night in Nanaimo

Home destroyed in East Wellington, residents and dog make it out safely

A house in Nanaimo’s East Wellington area burned down in the early-morning hours Wednesday.

East Wellington Fire Department was called out at approximately 12:50 a.m. to Webster Road and found a fully involved structure fire.

The fire department responded with three engines and later received assistance from Nanaimo Fire Rescue, but the house was totally destroyed.

The homeowner told the News Bulletin that he and his wife were asleep and though they didn’t hear any smoke alarm, they awoke and were able to make it out safely with their dog. The homeowner speculated that an electrical problem must have caused the fire.

