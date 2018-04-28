Sarah Gibson has set up a petition to gather support for free or inexpensive Wi-Fi access in hospitals across Canada. (Submitted)

Hospital Wi-Fi access supported by readers

Anyone who has had to spend any amount of time in a hospital has likely run into a case of boredom or feelings of isolation or of being unproductive.

Those are a few of the reasons Lake Cowichan resident Sarah Gibson has started an online petition for access to free or inexpensive wireless access in Canadian hospitals.

Reader responses to the Citizen story “Lake Cowichan resident petitioning for free hospital Wi-Fi” show Gibson is not alone.

“I think this would be a great idea for people laying in hospital beds. It would allow them to connect with their families on a regular basis, it would allow family members to check in on their loved ones via video etc.,” wrote Lisa Dawson.

“Hospitals should all have Wi-Fi,” wrote Tim Genereaux. “With the amount of technology used as a means of daily communication by everyone, I’m sure it would be a very useful tool by people admitted or visiting that need to contact family etc.”

It’s a positive for all involved, said Don Fubario.

“…I can’t think of a reason not to let Telus or Shaw to provide it as they do elsewhere,” Fubario wrote. “Free advertising for them, Wi-Fi for us, VIHA doesn’t have to do anything. Win win win.”

Most, but not everybody agrees.

Tine Nd noted “a lot of sensitive medical equipment could be affected,” while Crystal Norton Brooks didn’t understand the sense of entitlement to free Wi-Fi.

“It’s only free to you not the company and that money should be placed elsewhere. Buy a book. Invest in data. Not there [sic] responsibility to keep you connected,” she wrote.

Thus far 315 signatures of a 5,000 goal have been collected on the ipetitions.com page Free Internet For Canadian Hospitals.

Island Health spokesperson Meribeth Burton said Island Health provides wireless internet for the public and staff at the new North Island Hospital campuses in Campbell River and the Comox Valley.

“Our goal is to expand public and staff Wi-Fi to other facilities in the future as opportunity and finances allow,” Burton said.


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside
Next story
Multiple halls called to battle Crofton structure fire

Just Posted

Multiple halls called to battle Crofton structure fire

A fully engulfed structure fire on Escarpment Way in Crofton has crews… Continue reading

Hospital Wi-Fi access supported by readers

Anyone who has had to spend any amount of time in a… Continue reading

Andrea Rondeau column: When we warn of disturbing content, we mean it

We have individual thresholds, as do readers, for what bothers us.

Sarah Simpson column: Pumping up the Cowichan Aquatic Centre

You never know who you’ll see but there’s always somebody there with a smile and a nod.

Gymnast soars in competitive cheerleading

Frances Kelsey student reaching new heights in new sport

Cowichan Bay celebrates the B’Earth’Day of the Cowichan Estuary Centre

It’s been six years since the Cowichan Estuary Nature Centre opened: now it’s time for a party

Coming up in Cowichan: In Bloom festival; charity drive; Coffee with a Cop

In Bloom Wildflower Festival on this Saturday On Saturday, April 28 the… Continue reading

Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside

Police said four people were injured after allegedly unprovoked attacks

Gun that killed healer matches one bought by B.C. man killed in Peru

Sebastian Woodroffe, 41, purchased the gun on April 3, authorities confirm

On Day of Mourning, Fernie remembers victims of ammonia leak tragedy

“We can never forget the men we lost,” said Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

Tackling reconciliation: Group tries to understand Indigenous perspectives

Reconciliation is about forming relationships with local First Nation communities, says organizers

8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

The dead ranged in age from 22 to 94 and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan

VIDEO: Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

NHL players Sean Monahan of Calgary Flames, Brendan Gallagher of Montreal Canadiens attended

Most Read