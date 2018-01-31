Homelessness and affordable housing still concerns for Lake Cowichan council

Even though homelessness is not a major problem in Lake Cowichan yet, councillors are still voicing concern about affordable housing.

There are at present only two officially homeless folks in town, according to a survey.

But, in Coun. Tim McGonigle’s view, “That’s the ones that are truly homeless. The number doesn’t include the ones that are marginally housed. Those are the ones without a roof over their heads, whether they are living in a tent or a car or camped out somewhere. The people that are couch-surfers or are going from home to home of friends, those are the marginally housed. Being homeless means you don’t even have a couch to sleep on.”

There are those with no housing at all, according to Coun. Lorna Vomacka.

“There is one in our community that definitely has no housing,” she said. “She describes herself as living in a tree. So we certainly have one who has nothing.”

Coun. Bob Day said, “Cindy Lise told me at the last Our Cowichan meeting that she is attempting to arrange a community outreach session in Lake Cowichan in the near future, to keep the conversation going.”

McGonigle had more.

“On that subject, with the federal government’s new housing strategy, there is an opportunity for us not to take this on by ourselves. In doing that we are self downloading a senior level of government’s opportunity and responsibility. With that housing strategy, the funding that’s available in there, we could work towards affordability and housing options for those who are marginally housed not only in our community but in the surrounding areas.

“I’m interested to see when the granting opportunities come forward how tied it is to other agencies, whether it’s BC Housing or other entities within community services organizations or services groups and how that’s going to come to play. But instead of taking it on by ourselves, we waited for the federal homeless strategy and its funding availability,” he said.

Day pointed out, “We are well connected through the CVRD to the Cowichan Housing Association and that is going to be the group that will probably take on any funding opportunities that come forward to the community. We need to be sure that they’re on top of what our needs might be at that time.

“There’s a big crunch for affordable housing, period, not just for mental health and substance abuse people. I understand the federal government had a program up in the 1970s or 1980s where a lot of apartments were put up. If they brought it back for a while, that could solve a lot of issues for younger people.”

McGonigle then warned, “I think we have to be careful we don’t compartmentalize these homes as separate entities. They should be integrated into neighbourhoods, not made into ‘projects’ for instance which was the downfall of a lot of large communities in the States, like Chicago. It should be integrated not separated.”

Day agreed.

“That was brought up last week, too. The Cowichan Valley is just coming into the position that it can offer that. A two-by-four is a two-by-four: it costs the same pretty well everywhere you go. But in the past it was hard to make that point to the developer because of the lower housing prices in the Cowichan Valley. Now the Cowichan Housing Association feels that conversation could be had more often now that housing prices have gone up. Of course that is a double edged sword, when you are looking at affordable housing.”



