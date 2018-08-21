Hog fuel pile flares up in Chemainus

Second time in a week firemen get the call to Coast Environmental

Fire broke out late Monday night in a hog fuel pile at Coast Environmental on the Trans Canada Highway in Chemainus.

It was the second time in a week, according to Chemainus Fire Department chief Al Irwin.

“It just composts itself,” he said. “It’s so warm and dry.”

About 22 Chemainus and Crofton department members responded to the call just before 11 p.m., extinguishing flames that rose from the pile at one point.

“There was pretty good flames there, that’s for sure,” added Rob Janssen, who runs the neighbouring R.E. Cycle business and lives right next door to the site. He was alerted to the fire in the early stages.

“We went out there and hung out for an hour and talked to the firemen,” Janssen explained.

“There’s not much we could do, just watched it.”

Janssen also called the owner of another neighbouring business, Brownsey Block, about what was happening.

“Thankfully, it was noticed early and put out fast,” said Irwin.

Firemen remained on the scene for about three hours to make sure the pile was fully doused.

“By the time it was all cleared up, it was 1:30-2 a.m.,” added Irwin.

