Island Health has issued beach advisories for Maple Bay Beach and its boat launch and Malcolm Beach in Chemainus. Swimming and wading is not recommended. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

High bacteria count leads to two North Cowichan beach advisories

Island Health has issued beach advisories for two North Cowichan beaches.

Maple Bay Beach and its boat launch and Malcolm Beach in Chemainus have both been deemed to have “high levels of bacteria” as of July 19.

That means no swimming or you might get sick.

“Beaches are monitored to protect swimmers from illnesses that may be linked to unacceptable levels of bacteria,” said information provided by Island Health. “Swimming in contaminated water can result in increased risk of ear, nose and throat infections or gastrointestinal illnesses.”

Signs indicating a “Beach Advisory” will be posted on site at these locations, according to North Cowichan Parks and Recreation director Ernie Mansueti.

Beach sampling will continue until the Labour Day long weekend.

To keep abreast of the latest updates visit Island Health’s Beach Report page or call 250-737-2010.


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Seal attacks kayakers in the Broughton Archipelago

Just Posted

High bacteria count leads to two North Cowichan beach advisories

Island Health has issued beach advisories for two North Cowichan beaches. Maple… Continue reading

Lexi Bainas column: Kudos for Gregg Perry, plus runway fashion

We’ve got needlework, dreaming music, World War Two, lyre-making, and the fashion show

Possible man overboard delays Crofton-Vesuvius ferry

Air and water earch and rescue teams called out to police incident

Pot shops will have to come to council before they set up in N. Cowichan

Council wants say in where dispensaries located

Editorial: Person-caused fires infuriating

We’ve also seen far too many cigarette ends discarded in bark mulch

Here’s what you need to know about Day 1 at the BC Games

All 18 events kick off on the track, riding ring, fields, courts and lake in the Cowichan Valley

Coming up in Cowichan: Medicine walk

Sylvester will teach participants about traditional uses for many of the plants that grow naturally

Victoria-area park sign removed after glitch redirects to porn site

Resident looking to learn more about workout equipment discovered the problem code

Special Olympic athletes take on BC Games during special anniversary

Known as the Global Day of Inclusion, July 20 marks the first Special Olympics in 1968 in Chicago

Scammers dressed as Mounties threaten to arrest senior if she doesn’t cough up cash

Pair of fraudulent officers threaten to arrest 90-year-old woman

Fundraiser to help mom of jogger detained after crossing U.S. border

Cedella Roman, 19, was held in U.S. after accidentally crossing border in South Surrey

Trump slams Federal Reserve rate hikes

Fed raised benchmark rate for a second time this year in June, and projects two more hikes to come

Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations

A Friday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.

UPDATED: 1,500 residents on evacuation alert as Peachland under state of emergency

The Mount Eneas wildfire has forced an evacuation alert of 596 properties

Most Read