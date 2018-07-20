High bacteria count leads to two North Cowichan beach advisories

Island Health has issued beach advisories for Maple Bay Beach and its boat launch and Malcolm Beach in Chemainus. Swimming and wading is not recommended. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Island Health has issued beach advisories for two North Cowichan beaches.

Maple Bay Beach and its boat launch and Malcolm Beach in Chemainus have both been deemed to have “high levels of bacteria” as of July 19.

That means no swimming or you might get sick.

“Beaches are monitored to protect swimmers from illnesses that may be linked to unacceptable levels of bacteria,” said information provided by Island Health. “Swimming in contaminated water can result in increased risk of ear, nose and throat infections or gastrointestinal illnesses.”

Signs indicating a “Beach Advisory” will be posted on site at these locations, according to North Cowichan Parks and Recreation director Ernie Mansueti.

Beach sampling will continue until the Labour Day long weekend.

To keep abreast of the latest updates visit Island Health’s Beach Report page or call 250-737-2010.



