Help take out the trash with annual Cowichan River clean-up

There’s always lots to do, so come along and join this outdoor effort

Even if you don’t get wet, you can still be part of the Cowichan River cleanup. It’s a great day out. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette file)

It should be a great day outdoors Saturday, Aug. 18 as the Cowichan Lake and River Stewardship (CLRSS) society hosts its 10th annual Cowichan River Cleanup event in and around Central Park in Lake Cowichan.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. you and your family and friends can help keep the Cowichan River safe and clean for both people and wildlife.

There’s a free continental breakfast from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. where you can sign up. Note: for insurance purposes, all participants must register and registration will end at 10 a.m.

Then, the work commences in, on, under, and beside the water.

There’s a free lunch barbecue from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. when you’re done.

This is a family friendly event. There is plenty to do and opportunities for all ages and abilities to help out on shore as well as in the water. Children under the age of 14 need to be accompanied by an adult. Bring appropriate gear for working in and around the river, such as gloves, shoes that tolerate water, and swimwear. If you want to work in the river, bring your own flotation device, mask, and gear.

But, there are also lots of chances for people that don’t want to get wet to help out. They can walk the river banks, pick up garbage, which would otherwise wash into the river when the rains finally come.

You all know it’s been hot, so make sure everyone who’s with you is wearing sunscreen and a hat, and pack some water.

Also, if you have recyclable bottles and cans piling up at home, this is a great chance to donate them to a good cause. Bring them along to the park as well. The proceeds will go towards the Gerald Thom Environmental Studies Bursary, remembering a devoted river and lake steward.

***

Meanwhile, the 10th annual Lower Cowichan River Cleanup is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., centered around the Mini Big House at 5536 River Rd. in Duncan.

Every year the Cowichan Watershed Board hosts the cleanup at the lower (eastern) end of the Cowichan.

Organizers say that “last year, the amazing crew of volunteers cleared nearly one tonne of garbage out of the lower river.”

So, bring a team and stake a claim to cleaning up part of the river.

This is a family friendly event, but be sure everyone is wearing sunscreen and a hat, and water-safe shoes if you plan to get wet.

A barbecue lunch is provided for everyone volunteering for the cleanup.

Registration is at 9:30 a.m. and lunch is at 12:30 p.m.

You can get more information if you need it at http://www.cowichanwatershedboard.ca.