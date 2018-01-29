The intersection of Crofton and Chemainus roads has been closed due to flooding. (Citizen file)

UPDATED: Heavy rainfall causes flooding, road closures in Cowichan

Situation to be monitored through the day

Sustained rain during the last two days has led to a number of road closures in the Valley due to flooding.

Canada Avenue, from the Sherman roundabout to Beverly Street, has been shut down, as well as sections of the nearby Philip and Mary streets largely due to Holmes Creek overflowing its banks.

As well, the intersection of Crofton and Chemainus roads, known as Pinson’s Corner, is closed due to flooding, as well as Tzouhalem Road west of Briar, and the Pacific Marine Route at Fairy Lake. Further, Genoa Bay Road has been closed between 5700 and 5881 due to flooding, and a culvert is being checked on Skutz Falls Road in the 6500 block.

Natasha Horsman, a spokeswoman for the Municipality of North Cowichan, said the situation will be closely monitored and updated through the day.

“It’s not a super heavy rain event that we’re experiencing, but it is sustained rainfall and is forecast to continue through the day,” she said.

While a heavy rainfall warning ended at about 11 a.m., water levels are likely to continue to rise, as water flrows down towards lower areas.

Sandbags are available at North Cowichan Public Works, Duncan Public Works, Bings Creek Recycling Centre, Peerless Road Recycling Centre and Lake Cowichan Public Works.

FOR UPDATES ON ROAD CLOSURES, CLICK HERE

Previous story
