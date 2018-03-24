A tanker truck and trailer crashed along Highway 2 near Dawson creek on Thursday, March 22. (B.C. government)

Health officials called after acid spill near B.C.-Alberta border leaks into creek

Tanker truck crashed south of Dawson Creek, spilling 17,000 litres of hydrochloric acid

Hydrochloric acid that spilled from a tanker truck when it crashed this week near the B.C-Alberta border has leaked into a nearby creek, officials say, raising concerns about drinking water.

A corrosive tanker truck crashed along Highway 2 near the area of Tupper, south of Dawson Creek, on Thursday, according to information posted on the B.C. government website.

“The tanker truck and pup trailer ended up in the ditch with the pup trailer landing upside down,” the statement said. Drive BC said the highway was reduced to single-lane traffic overnight.

Initial reports suggested nothing had leaked, but when specialized crews arrived to clean up, it was determined that 17,000 litres of “product” had spilled.

Two environmental emergency response officers were deployed, while Northern Health was notified about potential drinking supplies in the area.

“Multiple test pits were dug along a nearby creek and preliminary testing suggests the product has migrated along the creek,” the statement said. “The extent of the migration is difficult to determine due to the snow pack depth and the product being clear in colour.”

Black Press Media has reached out to the Ministry of Environment and Northern Health for further comment.


