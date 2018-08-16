Have you seen this white Ford flatdeck truck? It’s stolen

North Cowichan/ Duncan Mounties ask for help in locating a stolen truck

This white Ford flatdeck truck has been stolen and police are asking the public for help in locating it. (Submitted)

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a stolen truck.

The truck is described as a white 2007 Ford F350 pick-up with a flat deck.

The B.C. licence plate that was on the truck at the time was LC4 893, but likely has been switched by now, police say.

The truck was stolen from a locked business compound on the 5800 block of Duncan Street in Duncan, on Friday, Aug. 3.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

