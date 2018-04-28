Gun that killed healer matches one bought by B.C. man killed in Peru

Sebastian Woodroffe, 41, purchased the gun on April 3, authorities confirm

Authorities in Peru say the gun that killed a plant healer matches one purchased by a Canadian man who was slain in the Amazon rain forest earlier this month.

The justice ministry says Sebastian Woodroffe, 41, purchased the gun on April 3 — a few weeks before Olivia Arevalo, an octogenarian from the Shipibo-Konibo tribe of northeastern Peru, was killed.

Two people have been arrested in connection with Woodroffe’s death.

Peruvian authorities have said the Vancouver Island man was dragged by the neck to his death shortly after he was accused of killing Arevalo.

Prosecutors have said two suspects were identified in a video shot on a cellphone showing the moment Woodroffe was killed last week.

Officials have said forensic experts were studying Woodroffe’s body to determine whether he had any involvement in her death.

Woodroffe posted online ahead of his trip to Peru, saying he hoped that an apprenticeship with a plant healer would help his goal of changing careers to become an addiction counsellor using hallucinogenic medicine.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Just Posted

Sarah Simpson column: Pumping up the Cowichan Aquatic Centre

You never know who you’ll see but there’s always somebody there with a smile and a nod.

Gymnast soars in competitive cheerleading

Frances Kelsey student reaching new heights in new sport

T.W. Paterson column: North Cowichan agenda no field of daisies in 1924

With the wisdom of Solomon, council ordered Young-husband to erect lattice-work around the washrooms

Front-line stress and trauma: are Island first responders prepared?

Big Read: Industry leaders call for more pre-incident training

Kitty and the Rooster, Soda Pony head to Providence Farm

It’s an exciting night of rock ‘n’ roll at the Farm as two duos team up for a show in the chapel

Cowichan Bay celebrates the B’Earth’Day of the Cowichan Estuary Centre

It’s been six years since the Cowichan Estuary Nature Centre opened: now it’s time for a party

Coming up in Cowichan: In Bloom festival; charity drive; Coffee with a Cop

In Bloom Wildflower Festival on this Saturday On Saturday, April 28 the… Continue reading

Gun that killed healer matches one bought by B.C. man killed in Peru

Sebastian Woodroffe, 41, purchased the gun on April 3, authorities confirm

On Day of Mourning, Fernie remembers victims of ammonia leak tragedy

“We can never forget the men we lost,” said Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

Tackling reconciliation: Group tries to understand Indigenous perspectives

Reconciliation is about forming relationships with local First Nation communities, says organizers

8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

The dead ranged in age from 22 to 94 and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan

VIDEO: Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

NHL players Sean Monahan of Calgary Flames, Brendan Gallagher of Montreal Canadiens attended

VIDEO: How Meghan Markle is reppin’ Canadian fashion internationally

The soon-to-be princess has a thing for locally made clothing out of eastern Canada

Most Read