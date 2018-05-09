Xin (Ivy) Zhou outside Surrey Provincial Court Wednesday. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Guilty verdict for woman in animal-cruelty case after 82 animal seized

Surrey resident Xin (Ivy) Zhou found guilty

A Surrey woman charged with animal cruelty in connection with the seizure of 82 distressed animals in 2016 has been found guilty.

Xin (Ivy) Zhou appeared in Surrey Provincial Court Wednesday.

The decision concluded seven days of trial that began two weeks ago.

BC SPCA had announced in 2016 that Zhou has been charged under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, following the seizure of 67 cats, 12 dogs and three puppies from the 19400-block of Colebrook Road.

She was charged with a single count of causing an animal to be in distress.

“I did not find Miss Zhou to be a credible witness,” Judge Daniel Weatherly said following the verdict.

“At times her evidence made no logical sense.”

RELATED: Two ‘distressed’ cats euthanized

RELATED: Charges in Surrey animal-cruelty case

Zhou – who told court she knew 30-50 English words – spoke to reporters outside court this afternoon without a translator.

One person at the scene who speaks Mandarin said she told media she planned to appeal the decision.

According to a 2016 news release, the cats seized were primarily Persians and short-haired exotics; the seized dogs included four French bulldogs, a Boston terrier, a Pomeranian with three puppies, a Chihuahua, a poodle, a Rottweiler, a Doberman, a Jack Russell terrier and a shiba inu.

More to come…

Previous story
Indigenous leaders pitch sustainability to Kinder Morgan shareholders

Just Posted

Duncan man dead in off-road crash

Three others injured in collision on forestry road near Chemainus

VIDEO: ‘The last thing we want is a free-for-all’: Lake Cowichan council tells crowd

Zoning changes are needed if the town is to have any control over pot shop locations and more

Microtel Inn & Suites opens in Oyster Bay Village

Peter Watts is a big picture kinda guy. With a diverse background… Continue reading

Lumberjacks cut down Isfeld for first victory

Valley rugby team defeats Ice

VIDEO: Concenti Singers celebrate 35 years and the end of an era with show on May 13

It’s been a long time coming but well-known choir is now becoming a women’s chorus

VIDEO: ‘The last thing we want is a free-for-all’: Lake Cowichan council tells crowd

Zoning changes are needed if the town is to have any control over pot shop locations and more

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

Coming up in Cowichan: From shredding to homesteading and walking

Bring your shreddables to Mill Bay event Saturday Island Savings, a division… Continue reading

Guilty verdict for woman in animal-cruelty case after 82 animal seized

Surrey resident Xin (Ivy) Zhou found guilty

Sex assault trial underway for former political candidate known for crazy video

Wyatt Scott of Mission accused of inappropriately touching a female employee

NHL Young Stars return to Okanagan without Calgary or Edmonton

Young Stars tournament returning to Penticton without Calgary and Edmonton.

Indigenous leaders pitch sustainability to Kinder Morgan shareholders

Shareholders passed a Union of BC Indian Chiefs proposal at meeting

Island man dead in vehicle crash near Chemainus

Three others injured in collision on forestry road

B.C. NDP quizzed on automated ‘photo radar 2.0’

Municipal ticket revenue won’t be reduced, Mike Farnworth says

Most Read