Ali Hasan, who teaches at Guildford Park Secondary in Surrey, is shown on “Jeopardy!” in a screen grab from the TV game show’s Youtube channel.

Guildford Park teacher wins big on ‘Jeopardy!’ game show

Ali Hasan, a New Westminster resident, goes for more winnings tonight

A teacher at Guildford Park Secondary in Surrey has been a big winner on “Jeopardy!” this week, and he’ll go for more winnings tonight (Friday).

Ali Hasan, who lives in New Westminster, has pocketed more than $46,000 during his first two days on the popular American game show, which is hosted by Canadian broadcaster Alex Trebek.

Hasan auditioned for the show in San Francisco, but initially planned to do so in nearby Seattle.

This week, he confidently answered questions about everything from world history to reality TV.

See the full show that aired Tuesday (June 19) in video posted below.

Previous story
Gun, drugs and cash seized in arrest of alleged B.C. fentanyl dealer
Next story
B.C. woman with severely disabled son keeps getting parking tickets

Just Posted

Koksilah Bridge to receive seismic upgrades

The nondescript bridge crosses the Koksilah River just north of the Cowichan Bay Road turnoff

Man brandishes axe during robbery

Mounties were able to locate the suspect within two hours of the incident

Priority offenders nabbed in Shawnigan Lake

A prolific offender was nabbed by Shawnigan Lake RCMP after a brief… Continue reading

Lexi Bainas column: Celebrate the solstice or pick up a book

The Cajun Solstice Dance is happening Saturday, June 23.

Mounties raid “extensive” Shawnigan pot grow operation

The execution of three search warrants has yielded three arrests and the… Continue reading

B.C. BMX kid wows GoPro with homemade video

Eight-year-old Rex Johnson wins award for inventive video

Coming up in Cowichan: From Conquering Cobble Hill to a garden tour

Conquer Cobble Hill on Saturday, June 23 Mill Bay Marine Search and… Continue reading

Vancouver Canucks tab Quinn Hughes with No. 7 overall pick in NHL draft

University of Michigan standout was second defenceman picked in first round

Gun, drugs and cash seized in arrest of alleged B.C. fentanyl dealer

Vancouver Island man Brent Connors is facing nine charges in relation to investigation

Guildford Park teacher wins big on ‘Jeopardy!’ game show

Ali Hasan, a New Westminster resident, goes for more winnings tonight

Jogger spent two weeks in U.S. detention centre after accidentally crossing B.C. border

Cedella Roman, 19, crossed the border while out for a run

PHOTOS: Police rescue baby seal found on rocky B.C. shoreline

Marina Mammal Rescue Centre recommends residents observe from a distance

B.C. woman with severely disabled son keeps getting parking tickets

‘There has to be something they could do’

‘Creep off’ reporting system aims to track street harassment in Metro Vancouver

Text-based hotline launches to collect public reports on where and when harassment occurs

Most Read