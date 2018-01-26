Group wants more charging stations connecting B.C. communities

An electric car charging could be coming to a downtown Revelstoke parking lot soon. (Black Press file photo)

A group that supports local governments in developing climate action plans says it’s working to get electric vehicle charging stations installed throughout the northern Interior.

The Community Energy Association says the network of stations connecting Kamloops with Haida Gwaii would help get more clean energy vehicles on northern roads.

Prince George has given the association a letter of support and the Regional District of Fraser Fort George has made a financial commitment to have about a dozen charging stations installed along Highways 16 and 5.

The association says that support will help when it applies for funding from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and it’s hoping the charging stations could be in place as early as next spring.