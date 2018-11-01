(Black Press Media files)

Grizzly killed after attacking man, injuring B.C. conservation officer

A man was attacked while running his dogs along Wycliffe Forest Service Road on Oct. 20, B.C. Conservation Officer Service said.

A conservation officer is on the mend after sustaining serious injuries from a grizzly bear attack near Cranbrook.

BC Conservation Officer Service’s Nicole Caithness said Tuesday that a man was attacked while running his dogs along Wycliffe Forest Service Road on Oct. 20.

“The male, who was carrying a rifle, shot and injured the bear during the attack,” she said.

Conservation officers who responded to the incident were able to track the bear into a rural area roughly five kilometres away, but when they got close, it emerged from cover, charged and attacked the officers, Caithness said.

While officers killed the bear, officer Matthew Corbett sustained serious injuries to his hands which required surgery to repair.

Ahead of hibernation, bears are most active this time of year. The conservation service urged the public to take extra caution while in the outdoors – including managing attractants such as food.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBC Okanagan research determines oxygen may help dementia patients
Next story
Man linked to B.C. human remains probe has bail decision in unrelated assault pushed back

Just Posted

‘Textbook’ road win as Cowichan LMG holds off Lakehill

Through six games this season, Cowichan LMG has recorded nine goals, one… Continue reading

Lakers play to fourth at DCS/Cow High volleyball tournament

Hana Kosemizu named Lake Cowichan’s all-star

Lake Flashback: Arena reno hot topic, TimberWest comes to the party, and ho-hum on politics way back

All this and a blast-from-the-past picture from ‘The Lake News’ of 1978

Chargers fall to Credo and Immaculata at boys soccer provincials

Duncan Christian faces David Thompson at 9 a.m. on Friday

Cowichan Capitals find positives to build on after rough road trip

Caps prepare to visit Nanaimo and host Trail this weekend

Cuteness overload: Animals enjoying the best of fall

Pumpkin spice and falling leaves make up the best fall has to offer

Reconciliation Canada speaker series coming to Duncan

What Reconciliation Is and What It Is Not, starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3

Cowichan Coffee Time: MacGregor ‘most collegial’

• Alistair MacGregor, Member of Parliament for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, has been nominated under… Continue reading

Tories, NDP, push bill that would improve mental-health support for jurors

The Alberta MP said the jury-secrecy rule prevents jurors from seeking help

Trudeau announces funding to build nuclear medicine hub in B.C.

The new 2,500-square-metre building in Vancouver will house a particle accelerator

VIDEO: Moms Gone Wild thrill Canucks crowd

Flash mob Thriller routine at Rogers Centre on Halloween night.

Canucks Report: Vancouver finishes October atop Pacific Division

Rookie sensation Pettersson produces 10 points in 8 games

UBC Okanagan research determines oxygen may help dementia patients

Oxygen therapy proves beneficial for some people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Grizzly killed after attacking man, injuring B.C. conservation officer

A man was attacked while running his dogs along Wycliffe Forest Service Road on Oct. 20, B.C. Conservation Officer Service said.

Most Read