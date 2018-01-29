Justin Greenwood. File photo

Langley man named deputy BC Conservative leader

Ran for party in 2017

Justin Greenwood has been named deputy interim leader of the BC Conservative Party.

The appointment was announced Monday morning by interim leader Scott Anderson.

Greenwood ran as a candidate for the BC Conservatives in the 2017 provincial general election in Langley.

READ MORE: Justin Greenwood election profile

The announcement said Greenwood is currently a director on the provincial board as well as a director of the Cloverdale-Langley City Conservative Party of Canada board.

He is employed as Vancouver area manager for a real estate media company.

“Justin has all of the attributes of a successful leader,” said Anderson. “He is soft spoken and steady under pressure, quick on his feet, and able to adjust to any situation in a calm and considered way. Over the past weeks and months of working alongside him, I have developed an unqualified trust in his loyalty, integrity, and competency.”

“It’s an exciting time to be a BC Conservative as we’ve been growing exponentially since the last general election,” said Greenwood. “I look forward to continue working on uniting conservatives across this province as we head into our leadership race this year.”

Anderson and Greenwood will serve as the party’s leadership team until a formal leadership race is called by the board following the Kelowna West by-election under way now.

READ MORE: Kelowna West byelection called for Feb.

