A Belmont Secondary school student has died of a suspected drug overdose, said the Sooke School District. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Grade 10 student at B.C. high school dies from suspected overdose

A Vancouver Island school district is asking parents, guardians to speak with their children about drugs and alcohol

A Vancouver Island student at Belmont Secondary in Greater Victoria has died from a suspected drug overdose.

In an email to parents from the Sooke School District, district superintendent Jim Cambridge stressed the importance of parents talking openly with their children about substance abuse, including alcohol, medications and other drugs.

“Our aim is to provide an opportunity for parents, teachers and positive members of community to offer education and early intervention to prevent harm,” he said.

“In our schools, we encourage students to make healthy choices by maintaining good relationships and having conversations with peers, parents and adults. We hope that you can encourage this at home as well.”

On Monday, parents and guardians of Belmont students were informed via email of the death of a Grade 10 student, who had died on the weekend. Students were also read a copy of the announcement.

Staff at the school spoke with students about the loss and additional supports from SD62 were made available.

RELATED: Parents grieving teen’s overdose death said it started with opioid prescription

This is the second suspected overdose death of a high school student in the Capital Region in roughly two months. In April, 16-year-old Oak Bay resident Elliot Eurchuk died after an unintentional overdose.

Some tips for parents to help start the conversation with their kids include keeping the lines of communications open and have honest and non-judgmental conversations with your teen, approach the conversation with curiosity and interest, ask for their opinions, focus on your concerns for their safety, know the facts about drugs, understand and address your own fears before starting the conversation.

Counselling services are also available to students. Students, parents or guardians can make an appointment by calling the school’s office at 250-478-5501.

More to come.

