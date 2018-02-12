Air ambulances respond to the Hwy. 5 crash. (Stumon67/Twitter)

Good Samaritan killed while trying to help Hwy. 5 crash victims

35-year-old B.C. man was helping at the six-car collision

A 35-year-old Lower Mainland man has been identified as the man killed in a Hwy. 5 collision south of Merritt Sunday afternoon.

According to Cst. Mike Halskov, the man had stopped to help those hurt in a six-car collision near Larson Hill just after noon on Sunday when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

A 78-year-old Kamloops with critical injuries was airlifted and two people with minor injuries were taken by ambulance.

Halskov said that “speed relative to road conditions” was being investigated as a possible cause.

He noted that the highway was icier in the shade, leaving little time for the drivers to adjust their speed.

Halskov said that impairment had been ruled out.

The crash closed Hwy. 5 northbound between Hope and Merritt for nearly eight hours.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Aboriginal politicians seek action after Boushie trial : ‘We can stand together even if we are apart’

Just Posted

Maple syrup festival draws record crowds

Forest Discovery Centre packed for annual event

Environment will be considered with new trail, CVRD official says

District planning a “rail with trail” project along Shawnigan Lake

Nanaimo snowmobiler dead after cornice collapses in Whistler

52-year-old Nanaimo man’s death not considered suspicious

Time running out for an emergency women’s shelter in Duncan this year

Concerns also raised about bylaw changes in Duncan

Column: Fairy godmothers come in unexpected places

The magical powers of my dental hygienist

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Family Day activities coming to Cowichan

The Vancouver Island Young Agrarians are holding a land linking session on Feb. 10.

Good Samaritan killed while trying to help Hwy. 5 crash victims

35-year-old B.C. man was helping at the six-car collision

Snow forecast for eastern Vancouver Island

Environment Canada says 5 to 15 centimetres might accumulate

B.C. has ‘days’ to figure out Kinder Morgan pipeline dispute: Notley

Alberta premier calls B.C.’s anti-Kinder Morgan actions ‘unconstitutional’

Proud parents cheer on Island-raised athletes at Winter Olympics

Parents remember their kids’ as young athletes before the Olympics

Aboriginal politicians seek action after Boushie trial : ‘We can stand together even if we are apart’

A jury found Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley not guilty Friday of second-degree murder

Most Read