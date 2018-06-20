GoFundMe page launched for families of missing Vancouver Island fishermen

A GoFundMe page was launched on Wednesday to support the families of three missing Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation fishermen. (Photo - GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe page was launched on Wednesday to support the families of three Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation fishermen who have been missing since their vessel capsized near Tofino in the early morning hours of June 15.

Five people were in the vessel when it sank near Duffin Point around 3 a.m.. Two made it safely to shore, but Marcel Martin, Carl Michael and Terrance Brown Jr. remain unaccounted for.

Police located the vessel on Tuesday and the search for the missing men entered its sixth day on Wednesday.

“Their children are not only missing the love and guidance of their Dads, but their main providers as well. Marcel Martin is father to 3 children with his wife Ivy Martin, Carl Michael has 1 child being cared for by his mother, and Terrence Brown Jr has one child with spouse Selina Howard,” the page states.

“We invite you to walk with us in providing for these families to create space in which the children’s needs can come first, both materially and emotionally. Many grief counsellors recommend those experiencing profound grief to postpone major decisions for one year. We hope to provide that security to allow the focus to be on healing and reduce some of the stress during this adjustment period.”

The page says all funds will go towards the men’s children and will be divided equally between the three families. It had raised $1,775 of its $300,000 goal by 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

In 2016, Marcel Martin received a medal from the Lifesaving Society B.C. Yukon for his heroic rescue efforts during the Leviathan II whale watching disaster of October, 2015.