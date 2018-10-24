A campaign to raise money for Ben Kilmer’s children has been started to help pay for their education. (GoFundMe)

GoFundMe for children of Ben Kilmer steadily rising

Cobble Hill man misisng since May found last week in remote area outside of Duncan

A GoFundMe campaign for the family of a missing Vancouver Island man whose remains were found last week has reached more than half its goal, raising $2,290 in the 23 hours since it first went live.

Ben Kilmer, a Cobble Hill husband and father of two, was first reported missing May 16, spurning search efforts that went Island-wide.

A hiker came across his remains Oct. 17 in a remote area of Duncan near the Chemainus River.

Confirming the news in a release Wednesday, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have ruled out foul play and no further details have been released.

RELATED: Duncan man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island

The GoFundMe, created by Ryan Corry of the Cowichan Valley, is to establish an education fund for Kilmer’s young son and daughter.

“Ben was a determined provider for his family, caring for their needs above all else,” it reads on the fundraising page. “He was particularly dedicated toward building a bright future for his two children by ensuring regular contributions toward their education.”

RELATED: Read the full Ben Kilmer family statement

RELATED: Family confirms Ben Kilmer found dead

The Kilmer family also released a statement Wednesday, saying;

“We are heartbroken to confirm that our beloved Ben Kilmer was found on October 17, 2018, in a remote area of Duncan, British Columbia.

Since May 16, 2018, we as a community have searched and prayed for Ben’s safe return. We want to express our gratitude now for the immense love and support from across Vancouver Island by the Province of British Columbia and well beyond those borders.

“As we take this time away from the public eye to grieve, we ask for privacy and respect from the media and the general public. It is our sincere wish that this be honoured.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Lake Cowichan celebrates 30 years of friendship with Ohtaki
Next story
Business notes: Experience Cycling does it part to prevent bike thefts

Just Posted

U21 Cowichan United makes a step in the right direction

Coach sees more good than bad in loss to Prospect Lake

Lake Flashback: Diesel clean up saga ends, swimming pool story surfaces again, familiar politicians back in the frame: it’s all Laker life

Some politicians had long run, Palmers’ diesel nightmare goes on, will Lake ever get a pool and more

Mary Lowther column: Secrets to sharing the garden with pumpkins

Pumpkins and other winter squash start easily from seed indoors, about mid to late April

VIDEO: Cowichan Valley lively with Halloween events for young and old

Kids fun at Spooktacular, community events all over, and finally adult fun and games. Check em out

Duncan’s Chalkboard Theatre group wants stolen keyboard back

Keyboard stolen during Thanksgiving weekend

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Coyotes score 3 in final period to dump Canucks 4-1

WATCH: Injury-riddled Vancouver squad without several key players

Trans Mountain like Monty Python’s dead parrot under Trudeau government: Scheer

Conservative leader say prime minister wants everyone to believe the project is still alive

Woman suffers burns in tent fire at Vancouver Island homeless camp

Fire occurred just after 3 p.m. Thursday at Nanaimo’s Discontent City

Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.

Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised

International call for action to save B.C.’s old-growth rainforests

Petition with 185,000 signatures delivered to B.C. Legislature

PHOTOS: Wolves caught on B.C. trail cam hunting cow

A trail cam at a range in the Kamloops area captured these wolves giving chase

Most Read