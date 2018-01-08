Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Did you buy bread at a Loblaws grocery store between 2002-2015?

If so, you’re eligible for a $25 gift card.

Loblaws began to hand out the gift cards to all eligible customers on Monday after a Competition Bureau investigation found an industry-wide bread price-fixing arrangement.

In mid-December, George Weston Ltd. and Loblaw Companies Ltd. admitted to participating in the arrangement for over a decade and tipping off the country’s competition watchdog.

READ: At least 7 companies investigated in bread price-fixing probe

Weston and Loblaw said Tuesday they became aware of an arrangement involving the co-ordination of retail and wholesale prices of some packaged breads from late 2001 until March 2015.

The companies said they established an independent compliance office earlier this year and provided training and re-certification to marketing personnel at Weston Bakeries and all merchants and store managers at Loblaw, as well as senior managers at both companies and at parent company George Weston.

The employees responsible for the companies’ role in the arrangement are no longer employed there.

Loblaw is also offering eligible customers a $25 gift card that can be used at its grocery stores across Canada.

The Competition Act prohibits agreements that “prevent or unduly lessen competition or to unreasonably enhance the price of a product,” according to the bureau.

Read the terms for the $25 gift card and apply here.

According to Loblaws, applying for the gift card will not affect customers’ opportunity to participate in any class-action lawsuit. However, $25 will be deducted from any award.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire
Next story
UPDATE: Dallas MacLeod, 17, found

Just Posted

Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association video has gone viral

Video has received more than 500,000 hits worldwide in just a few days

Conservative leader Andrew Sheer to visit Valley

Visit a kick off to Canadian tour

Peninsula councillors undecided on re-election as mayors declare early

With the 2018 municipal election slated for November, most of the CRD’s… Continue reading

Column: April referendum may have been overly optimistic

Robert’s column

Column: Refugee hurricanes and climate change

This story originates from the composite voices of young Afghan men

VIDEO: Kerry Park Minor Hockey are ready to chip Christmas trees at Cowichan Bay

The weather outside was frightful but volunteering with friends was still delightful.

Cowichan Coffee Time: Hampers, gingerbread, police and firefighters

• On the evening of Dec. 19 the Duncan Eagles donated a… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: tree chipping to information sessions

Not sure what to do with your Christmas tree? Chip it Kerry… Continue reading

Man arrested after cocaine, heroin seized at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

The 23-year-old was in posession of 3kg of cocaine, heroin and other substances

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Deaths of young Victoria sisters trigger reviews by multiple agencies

When police investigation concludes, reviews by MCFD and BC’s child and youth rep could begin

B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Uber, Lyft can work with existing taxi business, expert says

Beavers and balloons blamed for power outages in 2017

BC Hydro compiles a list of most memorable outages of last year

2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire

A fire chief in Oshawa, Ont., says two adults and two children have died in a house fire east of Toronto

Most Read