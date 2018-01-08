Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Did you buy bread at a Loblaws grocery store between 2002-2015?

If so, you’re eligible for a $25 gift card.

Loblaws began to hand out the gift cards to all eligible customers on Monday after a Competition Bureau investigation found an industry-wide bread price-fixing arrangement.

In mid-December, George Weston Ltd. and Loblaw Companies Ltd. admitted to participating in the arrangement for over a decade and tipping off the country’s competition watchdog.

Weston and Loblaw said Tuesday they became aware of an arrangement involving the co-ordination of retail and wholesale prices of some packaged breads from late 2001 until March 2015.

The companies said they established an independent compliance office earlier this year and provided training and re-certification to marketing personnel at Weston Bakeries and all merchants and store managers at Loblaw, as well as senior managers at both companies and at parent company George Weston.

The employees responsible for the companies’ role in the arrangement are no longer employed there.

Loblaw is also offering eligible customers a $25 gift card that can be used at its grocery stores across Canada.

The Competition Act prohibits agreements that “prevent or unduly lessen competition or to unreasonably enhance the price of a product,” according to the bureau.

Read the terms for the $25 gift card and apply here.

According to Loblaws, applying for the gift card will not affect customers’ opportunity to participate in any class-action lawsuit. However, $25 will be deducted from any award.

