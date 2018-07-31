Firefighters tend to a garage fire on Marchmont Street Tuesday evening. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Garage fire spews smoke for kilometres in Duncan

It was a busy evening for Duncan firefighters

It was a busy Tuesday night for Duncan firefighters.

A crew was called out during the dinner hour to extinguish a blaze in the garage behind a home at 1031 Marchmont Ave.

Smoke could be seen (and smelled) from at least five kilometres to the northeast.

Firefighters broke out a fence from a neighbouring driveway to pull hoses through from the hydrant.

Firefighters on the scene confirmed no one was hurt in the incident.

To complicate matters, however, Duncan Fire’s first responders were called out for double duty when a medical aid call for a person having a potential heart attack came in as they were working at the fire.

If that wasn’t enough, the hall also received an “alarms activated” call out page while the crew was split between the fire and the medical aid. Duncan Chief Mike McKinley rushed to that call.

A crew from North Cowichan’s South End Firehall were requested for mutual aid at the latter call.

More to come as it becomes available

