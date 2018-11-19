Garage burns in Cobble Hill

Firefighters got call just after 5 a.m. on Monday

Firefighters started the week off with an early wake-up call on Monday when a blaze consumed a garage on Cobble Hill Road.

According to chief Ron Beck of the Mill Bay Fire Department, the call came in just after 5 a.m. that a 40’ by 60’ garage was on fire. About 20 firefighters from the Mill Bay and Shawnigan Lake halls attended the scene.

“When we got there, it was totally involved,” Beck said. “Nobody was hurt, no injuries, but they lost some toys.”

Cobble Hill Road was closed to traffic between Shawnigan Lake Road and Lovers Lane/Chapman road during the fire, but reopened shortly before 8 a.m.

Crews were on the scene doing mop-up until about 12:30 p.m. The building was a complete loss, and the cause remains under investigation.

