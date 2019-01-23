A school bus crash in Mission has sent four students to hospital. / Kevin MacDonald Photo

Four B.C. students sent to hospital after school bus crash

Mission RCMP say hospitalization a precaution, 14 students were on board

  • Jan. 23, 2019 8:40 a.m.
  • News

A school bus crash in Mission has sent four students to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries.

Mission RCMP say the students were sent to hospital as a precaution.

The accident occurred today (Tuesday, Jan. 22) at about 3 p.m. when the bus, from the private Khalsa School, went into the ditch in the 13700 block of Stave Lake Road.

BC Ambulance Services and Mission Fire Rescue were called to the scene.

Mission RCMP say the cause of the crash has yet to be determined. The investigation is continuing.

Many of the students sat inside the fire trucks to stay warm and drive until a replacement bus arrived.

