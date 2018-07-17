Former Mountie who fired Taser at Robert Dziekanski drops appeal of sentence

Four Mounties approached a troubled Robert Dziekanski at the airport in 2007 and, within minutes, jolted the man several times with a Taser.

The former RCMP constable who fired a Taser at a Polish immigrant at Vancouver’s airport has dropped his appeal of a 30-month jail sentence he received after being convicted of perjury.

Kwesi Millington’s lawyer Brock Martland confirmed his client decided to give up his appeal, but declined to comment further.

Millington and three other Mounties approached a troubled Robert Dziekanski at the airport in 2007 and, within minutes, Millington jolted the man several times with a Taser until he lay motionless on the floor.

He and Benjamin (Monty) Robinson were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of colluding to make up testimony presented at a public inquiry into Dziekanski’s death.

The Supreme Court of Canada upheld their convictions last fall.

Robinson was handed a jail term of two years less a day, one year of probation and 240 hours of community service, and he also appealed his sentence.

The Canadian Press

