Former B.C. premier Dave Barrett dies at age 87

Premier’s office says the former NDP premier died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease

Former British Columbia premier Dave Barrett has died at the age of 87.

A statement from Premier John Horgan’s office says the former NDP premier died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

He died today in Victoria.

Barrett was first elected to the B.C. legislature in 1960.

The former social worker from Vancouver became known as the champion of the little guy.

He was elected eight times as a provincial member of the legislature.

He was also elected as a federal New Democrat MP in 1988 in the former Victoria-area riding of Esquimalt-Juan de Fuca.

Barrett made political history when his left leaning New Democrats defeated the five-term Social Credit juggernaut governments of W.A.C. Bennett in 1972.

He was B.C.’s first NDP premier and his three-year government from 1972 to 1975 was short-lived but enduring for its political accomplishments.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
9,000 passengers have used new ride program on ‘Highway of Tears’: Province
Next story
UPDATE: Pipeline opponents vocal at Justin Trudeau town hall in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Guest Column: BC Greens to form Cowichan Valley riding association

I leave each of our encounters inspired and hopeful for a better British Columbia.

Sangha back in court Feb. 19 in confinement, beating case

Alleged to have kidnapped and beaten woman over three days last year

Family of Cowichan Valley 10 year-old with heart failure seeks help

Makayla Heavyrunner diagnosed with heart failure

Mounties seeking witnesses in Cowichan collision

A single vehicle crashed on the highway near Mays Road

Cowichan Piggies’ speed beats size in rugby tilt

“They were massive,” Wright said. “I don’t know what’s in the water over there on the Mainland.”

UPDATED: Some roads re-opened after flooding, closures in Cowichan

Situation to be monitored through the day

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Justice, cops and water

Learn about restorative justice Warmland Restorative Justice Society is a non-profit society… Continue reading

Former B.C. premier Dave Barrett dies at age 87

Premier’s office says the former NDP premier died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease

B.C. surpasses Ontario as top production locale for films, TV: report

Canadian Media Producers Association says the 2016-2017 fiscal year was strong for Canada overall

9,000 passengers have used new ride program on ‘Highway of Tears’: Province

Transit across northern B.C. was key issue raised repeatedly during last fall’s hearings in Smithers

West Kootenay doctor brings innovative approach to emergency response

He remains on call and leaves the comforts of his home for some of the harshest realities of life.

Todd Stone campaign forfeits 1,349 B.C. Liberal memberships

Most with ‘first language not English,’ email addresses not accepted

Altercation with referee, 15, causes concern for bullying in B.C. minor hockey

Greater Trail Minor hockey referee denounces post-game confrontation with parent

Most Read