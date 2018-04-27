There’s new technology that is moving forestry forward quickly and folks will be able to learn about it at the Centre, says manager Chris Gale. (Citizen file)

‘Forests Forever’ project at Forest Discovery Centre gets $400K boost

Announced last fall, the ‘Forests Forever’ project is gathering steam as donations come in

The BC Forest Discovery Centre’s $1.3 million Forests Forever project is getting a $400,000 boost from the Island Coastal Economic Trust.

Aimed at injecting new life into the Centre, Forests Forever will make it the premier tourism destination on the B.C. Coast to learn about forestry — past, present and future, say proponents.

The Centre originally announced the project in October 2017 and has been pulling in donations from all over since then. Western Forest Products has donated $250K, TimberWest has put in $150K, and the Truck Loggers Association has stepped up with $75K already, bringing the total in hand to $975K.

There’s plenty of excitement about the new display, too.

“For over half a century, the Forest Discovery Centre has been educating the public and our youth about British Columbia’s rich history in the forest sector,” said Doug Donaldson, minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “These interactive exhibits will modernize the centre’s ability to educate and will serve to inspire young minds to seek out forestry jobs and contribute to the forest sector’s ongoing legacy in B.C.”

The project will feature new, immersive and interactive exhibits that follow the life cycle of a tree from seedling to finished product. The project will also include revitalization of the museum entry and façade, and an interactive phone app will create a ‘Pokémon Go’ style game, to engage visitors with the outdoor exhibits on the 100-acre property.

“The advances in technology over the past few decades have transformed many aspects of the forest sector and are creating new opportunities for the future,” said Chris Gale, the centre’s executive director. “Today’s industry uses drones and LiDAR to map and optimize use of forest lands, uses biotechnology to transform wood fibre into new products such as fuels, lubricants and food additives and has been pioneering use of cross-laminated timbers to replace steel in multi-story building construction.”

ICET’s economic analysis assessment estimates that 30 new permanent local jobs will be created through the economic activity generated by the project over the next three to five years. Construction alone will create an additional 5.3 person-years of short term employment, the group says.

“The evolution of forestry from hand-sawn logs to technologies such as LiDAR is a fascinating transformation that has kept the industry the lifeblood of our economy from B.C.’s earliest days to today, said Bruce Ralston, minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology. “The BC Forest Discovery Centre is a vital educational tool, and this funding ensures that it, like our forest industry, continues to grow and evolve with the times.”

The project is an example of successful non-profit sector and private sector collaboration, advocates say. Project partners include major forestry companies, contractors, manufacturers and industry associations, providing design and development input as well as approximately two-thirds of project funding.

“Many people might not realize how much forestry has evolved in the past few decades, and this renewal of the Forest Discovery Centre will help showcase forest innovation and sustainability practices to the public,” said Phil Kent, mayor of Duncan and chair of ICET. “We are especially pleased to see the wide range of industry players supporting this community-based organization with funding and expertise, helping to grow new experiential tourism assets that celebrate our history and connection to our natural resources.”

Final project concept planning and construction will get underway shortly, with completion of the project forecast for fall of this year.

Previous story
B.C. tech giant to be the next dragon on Dragons’ Den
Next story
78 Mexican farmworkers displaced after fire tears through building on B.C. farm

Just Posted

T-Birds give Shawnigan a battle in girls rugby

Valley rivals meet again at Shawnigan Friday at 4 p.m.

‘Forests Forever’ project at Forest Discovery Centre gets $400K boost

Announced last fall, the ‘Forests Forever’ project is gathering steam as donations come in

Brentwood Regatta runs Friday to Sunday

Largest sporting event in North America hosted by a single school

May meeting to address Youbou logging

The organizers of the Save Our Holmes group have booked the Youbou town hall

Province to kick in share of amalgamation costs

But amount not yet known

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

Coming up in Cowichan: In Bloom festival; charity drive; Coffee with a Cop

In Bloom Wildflower Festival on this Saturday On Saturday, April 28 the… Continue reading

Korean leaders pledge denuclearization in historic meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Sexual harassment allegations against TVO host unsubstantiated: investigation

An independent investigation has cleared TVO host Steve Paikin of sexual harassment allegations

World needs to be ‘careful’ about Korean peace deal, says Canadian minister

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said that no one should expect a formal end to hostilities to happen quickly

Eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

10 people were killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

Former B.C. housing minister denies rumours he’s eyeing Surrey mayor’s chair

Langley MLA Rich Coleman says he ‘got a kick’ out of rumours

B.C. cyclist’s bike dragged several blocks after hit and run

Cyclist’s bike dragged underneath van after driver suffers ‘medical crisis’

B.C. tech giant to be the next dragon on Dragons’ Den

Kelowna’s Lane Merrifield is the new dragon on CBC’s Dragons’ Den

Most Read